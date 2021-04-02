Ingraham: Stacey Abrams caught in a trap of her own making

In her “Ingraham Angle” monologue on Friday, host Laura Ingraham remarked that former Georgia State Representative Stacey Abrams, a top Democratic figure in the state, seems to have hurt her own cause with the increasing corporate blowback against the new election law passed there this week.

INGRAHAM: It turns out that bowing down to the social justice warriors really is a dangerous, self-defeating strategy. Case in point: Democrats’ lies about Georgia’s voter integrity law, equating it to Jim Crow, sent all sorts of far left activists down the “Boycott Georgia” war path. Including that fringe figure, that guy President Joe Biden, who eagerly jumped on the Punish-Georgia train in an interview with ESPN.

…

And Stacey Abrams, the mastermind behind this fraudulent attack on Georgia’s voter ID law, has also been caught in a trap of her own making.

CLIP OF STACEY ABRAMS: To our friends across the country, please do not boycott us … I understand the passion of those calling for boycotts of Georgia following the passage of SB 202, but here’s the thing. Black, Latino, AAPI, and Native American voters whose votes are most suppressed under SB 202 are also the most likely to be hurt by potential boycotts of Georgia.

INGRAHAM: None of this makes any sense. Here’s a question for Ms. Abrams: if Georgia really is trying to resurrect the evils of Jim Crow and segregation, then how could businesses remain there in good conscience? Shouldn’t everyone, even low-income voters, have to sacrifice to force businesses to get in line?

