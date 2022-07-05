Inflation, gas prices still dwarf abortion concern, poll says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Americans are far more concerned with inflation and gas prices than they are about abortion issues, according to a Tuesday poll from Monmouth University.

The poll is more bad news for Democrats, who have hoped to use the issue to sway midterm election voters. Republicans stand to make large gains in Congress and in state governments across the country as voters are struggling against the rising cost of living.

Monmouth pollsters asked respondents to reveal the biggest issue facing their family right now. 33% said inflation; 15% said gas prices; 9% said the economy; 6% said everyday bills and groceries, and 5% said abortion.

More than 40% of respondents told Monmouth they were “struggling to remain where they are financially.” That is the highest number the university has recorded since starting to poll the question five years ago. The previous highest number was 29%.

Monmouth polled 978 U.S. adults from June 23-27. The Supreme Court handed down its opinion overturning Roe v. Wade on June 24.

The poll comes as President Joe Biden’s administration is scrambling to address spiking every-day costs. Inflation remains at a 40-year-high, and gas prices are hovering just under $5 per gallon nationally.

Biden’s approval rating sits at 36%, two points lower than in May, according to the Monmouth poll. His disapproval rating also fell from 58% to 57%, however.

Biden came under fire this weekend for laying the blame on gas companies, with billionaire Jeff Bezos saying the claim shows Biden has “a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics.”

Gas prices are only the latest scapegoat Biden has turned to, however. Biden laid spiking costs at the feet of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a trip to Europe last week.

“The bottom line is, ultimately, the reason why gas prices are up is because of Russia, Russia, Russia,” Biden continued. “The reason why the food crisis exists is because of Russia, Russia, not allowing grain to get out of Ukraine.”