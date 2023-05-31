Indiana state rep arrested driving while intoxicated, leaving site of car crash

An Indiana state politician has been arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and abandoning his car after a crash.

Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas was taken into police custody Wednesday morning on charges of operating while impaired and leaving the site of an accident, according to authorities.

“A blood test was performed at Schneck Medical Center. The results are pending,” state police told local outlet Fox 59.

Indiana State Police claim Lucas crashed his vehicle while driving on I-65 near Seymour around midnight.

Lucas was arrested by a state trooper from ISP-Versailles Post after initially leaving the scene of the accident.

Officers with the Seymour Police Department found the vehicle moved to a nearby location without Lucas present.

Lucas is a state representative for Indiana’s House District 69. He has served in the office since winning the election in 2012.

According to the Indiana House of Representatives, the district covers portions of Bartholomew, Jackson, Washington and Scott counties.

Prior to being elected to the state house, he served on the Seymour City Council.

Lucas serves as vice-chair of the Veterans Affairs and Public Safety committees. He also sits on the committees for Local Government and Public Policy.

The state representative’s bond was set at $705, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office website.

The Sheriff’s Office lists the following charges for Lucas: motor vehicle – operating while intoxicated – endangerment; motor vehicle – leaving the scene of a crash – property damage crash; motor vehicle – operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Fox News Digital reached out to Lucas’s office for comment but did not receive a reply.