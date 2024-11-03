Indiana AG to probe reported ‘unsustainable’ influx of Haitian migrants into state’s small towns

FIRST ON FOX: Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is investigating coordinated efforts by international and local nonprofit organizations, as well as employers and a health department, to bring migrants —including those without legal status — into Indiana communities.

“Illegal immigration caused by ‘border czar’ Kamala Harris’ perversion and misapplication of federal law has made every state a border state and imposed unsustainable costs on Logansport and other cities across the nation,” Rokita told Fox News Digital in a statement.

“It has also created serious sex and labor trafficking risks in all communities. I’m creatively trying to use every tool in the law to stop the Left’s intentional destruction of Indiana.”

Logansport has a population of 18,366 according to the 2020 Census.

Rokita’s office filed six Civil Investigative Demands (CID) on Friday, Fox News Digital learned first. The recipients are: the Cass County Health Department, Berry Global packaging company, the Evansville-based nonprofit God is Good foundation, the Jackson County Industrial Development Corporation, the Logansport Community School Corporation and the Tent Partnership for Refugees, a network of over 400 major companies connecting refugees to jobs.

The investigations will take place in Evansville, Logansport, and Seymour, as officials believe the influx of noncitizens is an alleged “coordinated effort” between nonprofits and employers to attract migrant workers.

Rokita’s office said the swift increase in immigrant populations has led to overcrowded housing, with multiple families and sometimes dozens of individuals living in homes meant for single families. The crisis has also raised concerns about possible labor trafficking.

The investigative demand for Cass County Health Department comes as the health department has been inspecting apartments and residences, according to the CID.

Investigators are also seeking to know if any individuals residing in overcrowded residences were employed by or contracted to provide services for the owner or manager, as well as the number of individuals observed in the residence and their citizenship status.

Last month, residents in the town of Logansport, Indiana, said that an influx of migrants from Haiti and other countries into their little town is overwhelming services. Logansport’s mayor estimates the population has grown by 20%-30% since 2021, most of that being Haitians moving in. More than 3,000 Haitians have arrived.

Meanwhile, in numbers first reported by the New York Post, the number of Haitian students in the schools has gone from 14 to 207.

Others have pointed to other effects of Haitian migration, with one mother telling the Post her daughter was accosted by Haitian migrants as she walked to a nearby coffee shop. Multiple residents also told Fox News the new arrivals make them feel uncomfortable and unsafe, with one woman saying some of the male Haitian migrants in town would “stop in front of our porch and just stop and stare. They don’t say a word. They just stare. It’s unnerving.”

