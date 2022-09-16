Independents in key battle ground states far more aligned with Republicans than Democrats

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

With less than two months until the highly anticipated midterm elections, independents in key battleground states appear to be far more aligned with Republicans than Democrats, according to several recent statewide polls.

On Tuesday, the Consumer Price Index report revealed that the annual inflation rate rose to 8.3% in August. In June, the number hit a 40-year-high of 9.1%, but lightened slightly in July to 8.1% before seeing another spike later in the summer. Inflation appears to be on the rise and is a top concern to most Independent and GOP voters nationwide, but polls indicated Democrats do not see it the same way.

Registered voters in Georgia were asked what they believed were the most urgent issues currently facing the state. A Quinnipiac University poll conducted from Sept. 8-12 with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points found that inflation was of top concern to both independents (43%) and Republicans (73%). However, despite the economic recession, inflation was only the issue of most concern to 8% of Democrats, ranking under election laws and racial inequality.

Abortion was the number one issue to Democrats at 23%, but was of top importance to only 12% of Independents and 4% of Republicans. Following the overturn of Roe v. Wade in June, which returned the power to place restrictions on abortion to the states, many Democratic candidates have been campaigning on abortion and bashing their pro-life opponents for their “extreme” views on abortion.

Pennsylvania is one of the most closely watched races this election cycle, with Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz fighting for the state’s open Senate seat. In the battleground state, a CBS News/YouGov poll, conducted Sept. 6-12 with a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points, suggests the economy is very important to 80% of Independent voters and 94% of Republicans, while only to 66% of Democrats ranked it as an important issue — less than the 74% of Democratic voters who said gun policy was an important issue facing the nation.

Abortion was a pressing issue to 78% of Democrats, 51% of Independents, and 39% of Republicans, according to the CBS poll.

In Ohio, a Suffolk University poll suggested that threats to the democracy is the biggest issue to Democratic voters in the state, a matter that only 14% of Independents and 11% of Republicans listed. In several recent speeches, President Biden has made it a point to call out “MAGA Republicans,” saying they are “threats to the democracy,” and comparing their philosophy to “semi-fascism.”

Once again, inflation and the economy were the top issues this year for 38% of Independent and 43% of Ohio Republican voters. Only 9% of Democrats in Ohio stated that the economy is the issue of top concern, according to the poll.

Abortion was the most important issue to 18% of Democrats, 17% of Independents, and 7% of Republicans. The Suffolk University poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points and was conducted September 5-7.

In Wisconsin, a Marquette University survey conducted September 6-11 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points reported that inflation was the top issue to Independent voters in the state, receiving 69% of the vote. Inflation was also the top issue for 92% of Republicans, but only 41% of Democrats. The second concerning issue facing the state to Independents was crime, at 61%.

The leading issue for Democrats was gun violence, being a major concern to 85% of Democratic voters in the Badger State. Abortion was of high importance to 77% of Democrats, 54% of Independents, and 34% of Republicans.

The recent polls found that Independent voters are significantly more matched with the concerns of Republicans than those of Democrats, with the latest polls discovering that their top concern is inflation, whereas Democrats are focused on abortion, MAGA Republicans, and gun policy.