Incumbent Rep. Mark Amodei survives Tarkanian’s challenge from the right in Nevada congressional primary

Nevada Republican Rep. Mark Amodei won his primary against a Danny Tarkanian, who criticized the incumbent as a Republican In Name Only.

Amodei won 54% of the vote to Tarkanian’s 33% at the time the Associated Press called the race. He will face Democratic nominee Elizabeth Krause, who easily won her nomination race, in Nevada’s November midterms.

The race leading up to primary day became heated as the two battled over which was the true conservative candidate, with Amodei touting his record voting in tandem with former President Donald Trump’s policies, and Tarkanian declaring he was the conservative that voters across the district “deserve and demand.”

Amodei, a six-term congressman, explained he was “comfortable” with his record amid attacks from Tarkanian that he was not “being conservative enough,” and specifically cited his connection to the voters as a member of the community, as well as an awareness of their conservative values, as reasons they should re-elect him.

Tarkanian, a frequent candidate who had run for political office seven times since 2004 and was elected in 2020 to the County Commission in Douglas County, Nevada, described his attacks against Amodei as more of a comparison between the latter’s voting record and his conservative principles.

Both candidates had touted the importance of the economy ahead of the election and described the Democrats’ focus on Jan. 6 as a distraction from the issues voters actually cared about, such as rising inflation.

