Incoming GOP senator rallies behind Gaetz, Trump’s Cabinet picks: ‘Republican majority must unite’

FIRST ON FOX: Republican Sen.-elect Bernie Moreno issued a statement in defense of Donald Trump’s Cabinet appointments, including attorney general nominee Matt Gaetz, arguing that the president-elect has a “mandate” from the American people.

“The American people delivered President Trump a mandate, and it is crucial that Senate Republicans confirm his nominees quickly,” Moreno said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “Our Republican majority must unite and deliver a strong cabinet so we can begin implementing the American First agenda as soon as possible.”

Moreno also issued a statement in defense of Gaetz, becoming the first freshman GOP senator to do so.

“Under the Biden-Harris administration, the Department of Justice has been weaponized against President Trump and other Republicans,” Moreno said. “Matt Gaetz is exactly the type of leader to clean up the corruption and return the DOJ to following the rule of law.”

Trump nominated Gaetz for attorney general last Wednesday, coming as a surprise to both conservatives and liberals alike. Democrats have notably slammed the choice, citing the House Ethics Committee’s investigation into Gaetz’s alleged sexual misconduct with a minor. Gaetz has long denied any wrongdoing, and the Trump transition team said they are confident the Senate will confirm Gaetz.

“I know Matt personally. He is a great person. He’s a man of integrity. He also is a brilliant litigator. He served on the House Judiciary Committee for eight years. Anyone who has watched him in those hearings knows that he’s incredibly impressive,” Karoline Leavitt, the transition team’s spokesperson and Trump’s recently announced pick for press secretary, said on Fox News last week.

Many Democrats and media pundits have issued blistering critiques of many of Trump’s appointments, including Gaetz, Defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth, HHS secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Director of National Intelligence nominee Tulsi Gabbard.

“President Trump made a brilliant pick in Tulsi Gabbard, a fierce voice who has been brave in speaking out against corruption,” Moreno said. “Tulsi’s military experience and commitment to our Constitution make her a fantastic pick to lead as the Director of National Intelligence.”

Moreno also told Fox News Digital that Kennedy is the right choice at Health and Human Services.

“After Americans have been misled for years by the ‘experts’ who are beholden to Big Pharma, RFK Jr. will put the health interests of the American people first. HHS desperately needs new leadership, and I am confident that President Trump nominated the right man for the job.”

Moreno, who defeated longtime Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown earlier this month, touted Hegseth’s record and ability to push back against bureaucracy at the Pentagon.

“Pete Hegseth is a decorated war hero who dedicated 20 years of his life to protecting our nation,” Moreno said. “Pete is exactly the type of leader who is needed at the Pentagon to shrink bureaucracy, eliminate woke ideology from our military, and put an end to endless wars.”

