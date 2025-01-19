Inauguration Day is tomorrow – Here’s a complete guide to Fox News Channel’s coverage and what to expect

Fox News Channel and Fox News Digital will be your home for wall-to-wall coverage of the 60th Presidential Inauguration – the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Start your day with “Fox & Friends First” at 5AM ET when hosts Todd Piro and Carley Shimkus will preview the events of the day, including the latest updates since Trump ordered most inaugural events be held indoors due to the Arctic chill forecasted to overtake the District of Columbia on Monday.

Follow up with “Fox & Friends” at 6 AM ET.

Hosts Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade, Lawrence Jones and Ainsley Earhardt will have up-to-the-minute coverage of the lead-up to Trump’s inauguration.

Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer take the reins at 9 AM ET for “America’s Newsroom.”

Hemmer will broadcast live from Capitol Hill and Perino will co-host from elsewhere in the District.

Fox News Channel’s Washington, DC-based coverage will continue at 11 AM ET when Harris Faulkner hosts “The Faulkner Focus” – with last-minute news and updates ahead of the constitutionally prescribed 12 NOON ET inauguration.

At 11:30 AM ET, Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier and anchor Martha MacCallum will begin Fox News Channel’s main inauguration coverage.

They will be joined by Faulkner and Hemmer as well as Sandra Smith and former Rep. Harold Ford Jr., D-Tenn.

Trump will be inaugurated from inside the Capitol, a rare occurrence over the past few decades.

Only Presidents Ronald Reagan – for his second inaugural – and John F. Kennedy had their oath of office administered indoors in the contemporary era.

Ford and his regular colleagues will host “The Five” at 5PM ET with the latest reaction to the historic events of the day.

Baier anchors “Special Report” from Washington at 6 PM ET and hands off to Laura Ingraham at 7PM ET.

Ingraham’s “The Ingraham Angle” will broadcast live from the Commander-in-Chief Ball, as will “Jesse Watters Primetime,” and its eponymous host, at 8PM ET.

At 9PM, Sean Hannity will take over Fox News Channel coverage and offer both his own and his guests’ reaction and analysis from inside the Liberty Ball.

Greg Gutfeld will host “Gutfeld!” at 10PM ET from the Daughters of the American Revolution Constitution Hall just southwest of the White House at 10PM ET.

Anchor Trace Gallagher wraps up Fox News Channel’s live coverage of Trump’s Second Inauguration at 11PM ET – broadcasting from Washington instead of Los Angeles.