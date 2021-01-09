In wake of Capitol Hill riot, Rep. Beyer calls for McCarthy to resign

Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., called for the House Minority Leader to resign Saturday in the wake of the Capitol Hill riot that left five people dead.

“After terrorists shed blood in our Capitol, Kevin McCarthy went to the House Floor and led the renewed attack on our democracy,” Beyer said in a statement. “He echoed Trump’s incendiary lies and dehumanizing attacks on political opponents, and now claims to oppose ‘division?’ No. Kevin McCarthy must resign.”

McCarthy, who recently won reelection as House Republican leader following the GOP’s pickup of 10 seats in November’s elections, condemned the violence at the Capitol Wednesday, but still objected to the election results when Congress reconvened that night.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, the second-in-command for House Republicans, also backed the objection, though House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney criticized Republicans’ objections and blamed President Trump for inciting the mob.

McCarthy and Scalise are now facing internal backlash among House Republicans for continuing to align themselves with Trump in the wake of the mob, Politico reported Saturday.

McCarthy did reach out to President-elect Joe Biden Friday, saying that he plans to “speak to him about how we must work together to lower the temperature and unite the country to solve America’s challenges.”

“The task ahead for the next Congress and incoming Biden Administration couldn’t be more momentous,” McCarthy said in a statement.

Multiple Democratic senators have called on Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz to resign for their roles in objecting to the election results.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, also became the first Republican senator Friday to publicly call for President Trump to step down following the riots at the Capitol.

“I want him to resign. I want him out. He has caused enough damage,” Murkowski told the Anchorage Daily News.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.