In official Christmas portrait, Melania Trump sports high-waisted pantsuit

The first lady shared her official White House Christmas portrait with President Trump standing on the White House Grand Staircase.

In the photo she tweeted Saturday, Melania Trump is wearing a black pantsuit and white blouse that matches the president’s black suit and white dress shirt — a different look from the first lady, who has traditionally opted for dresses during the holidays.

“Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS are seen December 10, in their official 2020 Christmas portrait, on the Grand staircase of the White House in Washington, D.C.,” the first lady tweeted, crediting White House photographer Andrea Hanks.

In previous official White House portraits, the first lady was captured wearing midi-length dresses. Though she did not share an official White House portrait to social media in 2019, she did post a photo of herself wearing a sparkly, green dress on Christmas Eve to her Instagram account.

Melania Trump did, however, wear a similar pantsuit when former first lady Laura Bush visited the White House during the holidays in 2018.

In her official 2018 Christmas portrait, the first lady opted for a white dress, and in 2017, she wore a black dress with beading across the front for the photo. Old tweets sharing the official 2018 and 2017 photos included the same “Merry Christmas” message she wrote this year.

This year’s Christmas decor theme at the White House is “America the Beautiful.” Former President John Kennedy is featured on the 2020 official White House Christmas ornament, which are sold each year to raise money for the White House Historical Association.