Impeachment trial: Senators debate Trump removal day before final vote

Senators are back to debating whether they should vote President Trump out of office Tuesday, hours before the president is set to deliver his State of the Union address and a day before Trump is widely expected to be acquitted.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., accused House Democrats of engaging in exactly the sort of partisan politics predicted by Alexander Hamilton, who warned that a House majority could misuse impeachment as a weapon. McConnell asserted that Democrats have wanted to remove Trump from office no matter what, from the moment he defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016.

IMPEACHMENT CLOSING ARGUMENTS: DEMS CLAIM ‘DUTY DEMANDS’ A CONVICTION, AS TRUMP TEAM DECRIES ‘RUSH TO JUDGMENT’

“That is the original sin of this presidency,” McConnell said.

McConnell cited a report from April 2016, when Trump was still a candidate, which discussed how impeachment was already being talked about by pundits and members of Congress. He claimed that Democrats “openly rooted for the Mueller investigation to tear this country apart,” only to be disappointed when Mueller’s Russia report did not result in impeachment.

“The Republican leader touted the wisdom of the framers of the Constitution, who put the decision of whether to remove a president in the hands of the “not in the fractious lower chamber, but in the sober and stable Senate.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., responded with a brief statement of his own, in which he chastised Senate Republicans for not allowing additional witnesses or documents to come into play, despite saying that the House managers “made a compelling case” with the evidence they had.

“The Republicans refused to get the evidence because they were afraid of what it would show,” Schumer claimed.

The senators’ statements will be entered into the impeachment trial record. The lawmakers had to remain silent during the trial itself, submitting questions to Chief Justice John Roberts, who presided over the proceedings.

Possible swing votes from both parties indicated a reluctance to convict Trump during Monday remarks. While they disapproved of the president’s delaying of military aid for Ukraine and the request to have Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announce investigations into Trump’s political rivals, they were against removing him from office.

“The response to the president’s behavior is not to disenfranchise nearly 63 million Americans and remove him from the ballot,” said Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, despite calling Trump’s conduct “shameful and wrong.” Murkowski said House Democrats “could have pursued censure and not immediately jumped to the remedy of last resort.”

Similarly, Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin suggested that a censure would be a more proper response to Trump’s actions.

“Never before in the history of our republic has there been a purely partisan impeachment vote of a president,” said Manchin, who represents a deeply pro-Trump state. “Removing this president at this time would not only further divide our deeply divided nation, but also further poison our already toxic political atmosphere.”

Manchin said that while he did not expect the required two-thirds of the Senate to vote to convict Trump, a censure could have bipartisan support.

Democratic House impeachment managers and the president’s defense team presented closing arguments earlier in the day Monday, with Democrats making a last-ditch push to convince the Senate that an acquittal would be a “death blow” to the ability to hold a president in check and Trump’s team claiming that Democrats engaged in a rushed, “purely partisan” endeavor.

Senators will have the opportunity to debate until security sweeps take place in the evening. Senators will then return in time to proceed to the House chamber, where President Trump will give the State of the Union message before a joint session of Congress.

The Senate is expected to vote on whether to convict the president Wednesday afternoon.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram, Andrew O’Reilly, and Gregg Re contributed to this report.