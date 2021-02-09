Impeachment managers say Trump 'has no good defense' in reply to president's pre-trial brief

The House Democratic impeachment managers, in their reply to former President Donald Trump’s pre-trial brief from Monday, slam the former president’s legal theories as “flawed” and say that he is shirking responsibility for the Capitol riot.

“President Trump’s pre-trial brief confirms that he has no good defense of his incitement of an insurrection against the Nation he swore an oath to protect,” the document, filed less than two hours before the start of the trial’s arguments, says. “Instead, he tries to shift the blame onto his supporters, and he invokes a set of flawed legal theories that would allow Presidents to incite violence and overturn the democratic process without fear of consequences.”

“As a direct result of President Trump’s actions, the seat of our democracy has been transformed into a military camp,” the impeachment managers add. “That is President Trump’s legacy to the Nation.”

Trump’s lawyers say that his speech at his Jan. 6 rally was protected by the First Amendment and that he never instructed his followers to commit violence.

The Tuesday brief was filed as part of a framework agreed to by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., that put off the start of the Senate trial for a couple of weeks after House impeachment managers transmitted the article of impeachment against Trump.

It gave the Senate a chance to move to confirm a handful of top nominees for President Biden’s Cabinet and make some progress on coronavirus relief before entering the all-consuming impeachment trial hearings.

Now the Democrats brief Tuesday is likely to provide a final window into what the arguments of the impeachment managers will look like before the trial gets underway in earnest Tuesday.

