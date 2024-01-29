Illinois suburb scraps migrant housing ‘sign-up’ sheet after councilman’s viral proposal to residents

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

An Illinois suburb decided against moving forward with a plan to have residents house migrants in their homes following a councilman’s viral proposal to put together a “sign-up” sheet.

Naperville, an affluent suburb located roughly 30 miles west of Chicago, had considered having residents volunteer to bring migrants into their homes amid concerns that Chicago’s struggles to house migrants may spill over into the suburbs.

On Thursday, city staff decided it was not necessary for Naperville residents to sign up as other state and federal agencies were making lists of shelters for migrants in need of housing, WLS-TV reported.

Josh McBroom, a city council member, made headlines during a Jan. 16 council meeting discussion about what his city should do if a wave of illegal immigrants arrived in their neighborhood as they have in other neighboring towns. McBroom suggested a sign-up sheet for those willing to open their homes to migrants.

WEALTHY CHICAGO SUBURB PROPOSES ALLOWING RESIDENTS TO SIGN UP TO HOUSE MIGRANTS

On Tuesday, video of McBroom’s comments blew up on social media.

MIGRANT CRIME A ‘REAL PROBLEM’ IN CHICAGO SUBURB AFTER SIX MORE CHARGED IN MACY’S RETAIL THEFTS: POLICE CHIEF

In an interview last week with Fox News Digital, McBroom said he was compelled to bring up the subject he believed was being avoided by his council colleagues, explaining that his proposal was aimed at residents whose votes led to the “open border policy” of the Biden years.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“They’re voting for people that have supported this open border policy… am I being provocative with my proposal? A little bit, but I’m being genuine, too,” McBroom said. “Over half of the town voted for this policy. Are you gonna help out? Because we’re not going to spend tax dollars on it.”

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.