Illegal immigrant who pleaded guilty in fatal Colorado crash faces just one year behind bars

An illegal immigrant who pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a man in Colorado is facing a maximum of a year in jail when he is sentenced Friday, according to local reports.

Ignacio Cruz-Mendoza was charged with misdemeanor traffic violations, including one count of careless driving resulting in death, and he pleaded guilty in July, 9News reported. He faces one year in jail and some fines as a result when sentenced.

Fox reported earlier this year that Cruz-Mendoza was hauling a load of steel pipe on Hwy 285 when he lost control of the semi, sending it rolling onto its side as it veered off the road.

A load of pipe and angle iron spilled out of the semi and onto five other vehicles. One person was killed, and another was seriously injured, authorities said. A spokesperson for ICE confirmed that Cruz-Mendoza has a long history of removal to Mexico, stretching back more than two decades. ICE first became aware of Cruz-Mendoza in April 2002 when he was arrested on local charges in Jefferson County, Oregon, the ICE spokesperson said.

An immigration judge ordered Cruz-Mendoza removed to Mexico on May 29, 2002. Since then, he has been removed from the U.S. or voluntarily returned to Mexico 16 times, ICE said.

The widow of Scott Miller, the man killed in the crash, took aim at the district attorney for not bringing more charges.

“I’m mad that I’m not going to get justice for my husband, mad because … the most this man can get is a year for murdering my husband because the DA refused to charge him with more charges,” Deann Miller told 9News.

“It makes me feel like they didn’t do their job,” Miller said. “They’re not doing their job. Who else is going to get these rogue truck drivers and these rogue trucking companies off the road if not the people we put in charge to make us safe?”

9News reported that the DA’s office was surprised that Cruz-Mendoza pleaded guilty in his arraignment on the misdemeanor, preventing further charges. The Jefferson County DA’s office did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital but told 9News that they are looking into the trucking company involved in the crash.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report.