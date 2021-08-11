The office of “Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., accused the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) of placing the congresswoman’s “life at risk” with their latest ad campaign.

Omar spokesperson Jeremy Slevin posted the accusation Wednesday on Twitter, claiming the pro-Israel political committee’s attack ads against Omar were endangering her.

“The language AIPAC uses in paid ads to smear and vilify [Omar] is virtually identical to the language used in death threats she gets,” Slevin claimed on Twitter.

ILHAN OMAR SAYS AMERICA, LIKE HAMAS AND THE TALIBAN, HAS COMMITTED ‘UNTHINKABLE ATROCITIES’

“Make no mistake: AIPAC is putting Rep. Omar’s life at risk with repeated Islamophobic attack ads,” he continued.

Slevin posted a screenshot of an AIPAC ad referencing Omar’s infamous June comments where she compared Israel and America to terrorist groups Hamas and the Taliban as well as a screenshot of a different tweet by Omar about a death threat she received.

“We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban,” Omar wrote in June. “I asked [Secretary of State Antony Blinken] where people are supposed to go for justice.”

The Minnesota Democrat eventually walked back her comments, following outrage from both sides of the aisle, but then later said she didn’t regret making the comparison.

AIPAC didn’t immediately return Fox News’ request for comment on the accusation from Omar’s office.

