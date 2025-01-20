Ilhan Omar spotlights hypocrisy of politicians who criticized Trump but are attending inauguration

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., called out the hypocrisy of politicians attending inaugural festivities for President-elect Donald Trump after having previously decried the Republican figure as a “threat to democracy.”

“People are more upset at performers/artists attending Trump’s inaugural events but not upset at all the politicians who told them he was a ‘threat to democracy’ going to these events are not serious,” the progressive congresswoman declared in a post on X.

“Performers at least know they are there to perform and get paid, but these politicians who ran their mouth for 4 yrs and are now willing to be there and clap for him, that’s who they should be mad at. They lied to you and your criticism/anger should be rightfully directed at them,” she continued.

Omar suggested that performers should not be expected to have loyalty to a political party.

“Also, no one should ask people who are performers/artists to be loyal to a party because that’s what dictatorships do. In a free country like ours, people should be able to support any party they want without having their livelihood compromised,” the lawmaker concluded.

Fox News Digital emailed the Trump-Vance transition team and the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee on Monday to ask whether any of the performers at the inauguration ceremony or related celebrations are being paid.

A committee spokesperson replied, stating that the committee did not pay for performances.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have both previously described Trump as “a threat to our democracy,” but are expected to attend Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

Omar has previously described Trump as “an existential threat to our democracy.”

The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee announced that Carrie Underwood, Christopher Macchio, and Lee Greenwood will perform at the swearing-in ceremony.

Various celebratory ball events will also feature performers, including Rascal Flatts and Parker McCollum at the Commander-in-Chief Ball, as well as Jason Aldean, The Village People, and Nelly at the Liberty Ball, and Gavin DeGraw at the Starlight Ball, according to the committee’s announcement.