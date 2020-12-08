Ilhan Omar selling vulgar T-shirts that say 'F*** around and find out'

“Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is selling T-shirts with a vulgar slogan that appears to be an anti-President Trump message.

Omar’s website features T-shirts with the slogan “F**k around and find out” in both royal blue and gold, which are going for $30 apiece.

Omar, who was among the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, is a strong opponent of Trump, his rhetoric and his policies. The president has taken aim at the congresswoman and her roots as an immigrant from Somalia.

During his campaign for the 2020 election, he even went so far as to say her progressive ideology would be one of the reasons Minnesotans voted for Republicans – which ultimately didn’t happen.

Biden won the state by a sizable margin, more than 7 percentage points.

During a recent podcast appearance, when asked about why she thought residents still voted Democratic, Omar said Trump “effed around and found out, I guess.”

According to the congresswoman’s website, the purchase is considered a donation to Ilhan Omar for Congress.

Along with the shirts, Omar is also selling stickers displaying the same message.

Another shirt on the progressive Democrats’ merchandise store says “organized people beat organized money.”

The Squad in the House of Representatives also includes progressive female Reps. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Rashida Tlaib D-Mich., and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Progressives have defended themselves from more moderate members of their own party in the wake of the November election, after centrists attributed underperformance in down-ballot races on their left-wing – and in some cases socialist-leaning –ideologies. The argument is that they allegedly alienated voters.

