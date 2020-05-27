Ilhan Omar: Minnesota officer should be 'charged with murder' in George Floyd death

Rep. Ilhan Omar called for murder charges to be filed against one of the Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd, a black man who was handcuffed and pinned down with a knee on his neck and later died.

Bystanders recorded video that circulated widely online and prompted condemnation from lawmakers in both parties and many other Americans. The footage also sparked protests in the city.

“Watching that video was one of the most sickening things I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” the 37-year-old Minnesota Democrat, whose district includes Minneapolis, told Capitol Hill reporters Wednesday.

The video shows a man, identified as Floyd, pinned under the knee of a police officer for several minutes on Monday.

The officers in the Minneapolis incident haven’t been publicly identified, though one defense attorney has confirmed he is representing Derek Chauvin, allegedly the officer seen with his knee on Floyd’s neck.

PROTESTERS CLASH WITH MINNEAPOLIS POLICE AFTER GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH

At first, Floyd repeatedly says he can’t breathe. Eventually, he goes limp. An ambulance arrives and he appears unresponsive as medics load him onto a stretcher. The bystanders repeatedly asked the police to take the pressure off of his neck and to check his pulse.

Floyd had allegedly used a forged check or bill before police arrived, according to authorities.

The city’s police department fired the four officers involved in the incident Tuesday.

GEORGE FLOYD’S COUSINS SPEAK OUT ABOUT HEARTBREAK OVER HIS DEATH IN MINNEAPOLIS POLICE CUSTODY

Floyd’s sister Bridgett Floyd said during an appearance on NBC’s “Today” Wednesday morning that she wants to see the four officers charged with murder.

“They murdered my brother,” she said. “He was crying for help. I don’t need them to be suspended and able to work in another state or county. Their license should be taken away, their job should be taken away, and they should be put in jail for murder.”

The city’s mayor called for charges, as well — although he did not specifically say what charges the officers should face.

“If most people, particularly people of color, had done what a police officer did late Monday, they’d already be behind bars,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted Wednesday. “That’s why today I’m calling on Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to charge the arresting officer in this case.”

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.