Ilhan Omar has higher conservative rating than Elise Stefanik, according to Club for Growth

Conservative PAC Club for Growth gives Rep. Ilhan Omar a higher conservative rating than the new House GOP conference chair, Rep. Elise Stefanik.

The Minnesota Democrat has a 38% conservative rating, according to Club for Growth, and Stefanik, R-N.Y., the new No. 3 Republican, scored 35%. Stefanik’s opponent in the GOP conference chair race, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, scored a perfect 100%, and was endorsed by the group. Stefanik also received relatively low scores from the American Conservative Union and the conservative group Heritage Action.

Stefanik, however, had the backing of former President Trump and other leading House Republicans. Stefanik voted against certifying the election in favor of President Biden but Roy did not.

NBC pointed to Club for Growth’s ratings to illustrate that loyalty to Trump is the new “conservative purity test.”

Upon learning of Roy’s bid, Trump immediately weighed in. “Can’t imagine Republican House Members would go with Chip Roy—he has not done a great job, and will probably be successfully primaried in his own district. I support Elise, by far, over Chip!”

STEFANIK ELECTED TO REPLACE LIZ CHENEY

Stefanik had been running unopposed for the No.3 leadership spot after House Republicans voted to oust Rep. Liz Cheney, Wyo., after she repeatedly called out President Trump for his unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him, until Roy launched a last-minute bid. Cheney has a 65% score from Club for Growth.

The New York Republican said Wednesday she is working proactively to address concerns from some members, largely members of the Freedom Caucus, like Roy, about her past votes.

LIZ CHENEY OUSTED FROM ROLE AS HOUSE GOP CONFERENCE CHAIR

Stefanik secured a 134-46 victory, despite conservative pushback over her relatively moderate voting record. That record included a vote against Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, the pivotal legislative achievement of the GOP over the past decade.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats jeered at Stefanik’s election, tying it to Trump’s influence over the party. “Elise Stefanik’s win today makes clear there is no place for truth in today’s Republican Party,” Adonna Biel, a DNC spokesperson, told Fox News. “While the Republican Party has completed its transformation to the party of Donald Trump, President Biden and Democrats are delivering for Americans, rebuilding after the pandemic, and getting us back on track.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.