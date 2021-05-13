Ilhan Omar fundraises off backlash to anti-Israel comments

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is fundraising off of backlash she’s received for her latest anti-Israel comments as violence between Israel and Hamas heats up.

Omar’s campaign launched a fundraiser on Facebook Wednesday after criticism from Republican politicians such as Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who said Omar is acting as a “press secretary for Hamas” because she accused Israel of committing “acts of terrorism.”

“A whole bunch of radical right-wingers – from Ted Cruz to Donald Trump – are angry at Ilhan for bringing to light violence against the Palestinian people during the holy month of Ramadan,” reads a sponsored Facebook ad from her campaign.

“Will you donate $5, $10, or $20 now to support her campaign? Ilhan will never let up her work for a more peaceful world. It’s thanks to your support that she is able to give voice to the issue of human rights violations here and abroad.”

Omar has faced scrutiny in the past for a slew of anti-Israel comments, which led to the House passing a resolution to condemn “anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, racism and other forms of bigotry.”

The outspoken “Squad” member is not alone in condemning Israel.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., fired back after President Biden’s statement on the current violence, saying that he gave little context to the situation and was “siding with the occupation.” Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., on Monday said Israel is “promoting racism and dehumanization” under an “apartheid system” that discriminates against Palestinians.

Other prominent Democrats, including Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., have said Israel has a right to defend itself as it responds to rocket fire from Hamas.

Other Democratic politicians such as New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang caught flak for siding with Israel. “I’m standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks, and condemn the Hamas terrorists,” Yang tweeted.

Yang later walked back his comments following backlash from progressives.

Nearly 70 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip and seven in Israel since Hamas first launched the rocket attacks against Israel.

The violence erupted after police in Israel a month ago used heavy-handed tactics during Ramadan and threatened evictions of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers. The incidents led to clashes with the police, and Hamas began launching rockets on Monday.

Omar’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.