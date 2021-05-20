Idaho lieutenant governor launches GOP challenge to Gov. Brad Little in 2022

Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin announced her plans to run for governor Wednesday, joining a crowded field of Republican challengers to Gov. Brad Little in 2022, according to reports.

McGeachin has clashed with Little over the last year on his coronavirus restrictions, FOX 28 in Spokane, Wash., reported, and her move shows the divide in the state between establishment Republicans and Trump-aligned politicians.

Last year, McGechin called their relationship “tense” while she publicly criticized him over his April 2020 stay-at-home order, KTVB-TV in Boise reported.

“Idahoans have witnessed serious, egregious violations over this past year,” McGeachin told supporters on the steps of the Idaho Statehouse in Boise Wednesday, KIVI-TV in Boise reported. “Some who were entrusted with positions of leadership caved to fear and compromised principles.”

During her announcement, she said she also plans to fight “radical leftists,” according to the Idaho Statesman.

McGeachin told cheering supporters she is a “proud Idahoan, a devout Christian a proven and committed conservative, a devoted wife and mother and with your support, I will be the first woman to lead Idaho as governor.”

She is also the state’s first female lieutenant governor, according to KTVB.

At least five other Republicans have announced plans to challenge Little so far, the Statesman reported.

McGeachin served in the state House of Representatives from 2002 to 2012, according to FOX 28.