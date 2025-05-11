ICE facility Democrats ‘stormed’ holds child rapists, murderers: officials

Democratic lawmakers and protesters on Friday stormed the gate of Delaney Hall Detention Center, a secure immigration facility in Newark, New Jersey, to advocate for detainees Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin categorized as “murderers, terrorists, child rapists and MS-13 gang members.”

A group of protesters, including members of Congress, chased after a bus of detainees entering the security gate, before storming the gate and breaking into the facility, according to a news release from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., later wrote in an X post that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) “shoved” her and “manhandled” Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J.

Yet, Homeland Security footage posted to X on Saturday appears to show McIver pushing and elbowing officials as they stood defending the gate.

DHS posted on X, “Meet who the New Jersey lawmakers are fighting for:”

Chinchilla Caballero

On April 29, ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Newark and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Newark arrested Chinchilla Caballero in Bloomfield, New Jersey pursuant to a warrant for the arrest of an alien.

Agents served him with a notice to appear and detained him in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

Chinchilla Caballero is a positive match to “numerous TECS lookouts” and is a known active member of MS13, according to the DHS.

Ramos Marin

Ramos Marin is wanted in Brazil for homicide and has an International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) Red Notice.

A “Red Notice” is a request to law enforcement worldwide to find and provisionally arrest a person, according to INTERPOL’s website.

On April 29, ICE’s ERO Newark, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) SAC Newark, and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) Newark, served him with a notice to appear, according to the DHS.

He is in ICE custody without bond.

Saravia Santamaria

The ICE/ERO Newark Fugitive Operations Unit in New Jersey detained Saravia Santamaria, a citizen and national of El Salvador.

On May 1, ICE ERO officers together with HSI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) special agents arrested Santamaria without incident outside his residence in North Bergen, New Jersey.

He was allegedly captured in relation to a “Raven” operation and “known and verified” MS-13 gang affiliations, according to the DHS.

Adonis Estevez Bello

On May 5, ICE Newark arrested Adonis Estevez Bello, a 23-year-old citizen of the Dominican Republic.

Estevez Bello has multiple felony convictions for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, drug trafficking, resisting arrest, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, according to the DHS.

Estevez Bello also has an active gang affiliation with the street gang, “Dominicans don’t play,” officials said.

ERO Newark issued him a notice to appear, and he will remain in ICE custody pending a removal hearing.

Maximo Nunez

On May 5, ICE Newark arrested Maximo Nunez, a 58-year-old citizen of the Dominican Republic.

Nunez has felony arrests for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, obstructing administration of law, aggravated unlicensed driving, assault with a deadly weapon — with the intent to kill, and interfering with custody of children, according to the DHS.

ERO Newark issued him a notice to appear, and he will remain in ICE custody pending a removal hearing.

DHS did not immediately respond to further inquiries from Fox News Digital.