ICE chief resigns 2 weeks after appointment announced

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s acting director, Jonathan Fahey, has resigned, the agency confirmed to Fox News Wednesday.

It’s unclear why Fahey resigned, but his departure comes just two weeks after Department of Homeland Security leadership reportedly told staff he had replaced his predecessor, Tony Pham. His official title was “senior official performing the duties of the director.”

Fahey’s resignation is just one of many that have occurred since last week’s riots on Capitol Hill. Earlier this week, Fahey’s former boss, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, announced he would resign.

“Unfortunately this action is warranted by recent events, including the ongoing and meritless court rulings regarding the validity of my authority as Acting Secretary,” Wolf said.

ACTING DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY CHAD WOLF STEPPING DOWN

Fahey did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

His agency served as one of the primary — and most controversial — conduits for President Trump’s immigration agenda. Trump on Tuesday visited the southern border wall in what was seen as an attempt to salvage his legacy amid backlash over the riots on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 following a rally by his supporters, who believe baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

The riot came after the president spoke at the rally that day, telling supporters that he would “never concede.”

Trump’s remarks came ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the results of the presidential election. As members of the House and Senate raised objections to certain electoral votes, both chambers called for a recess and left their chambers as pro-Trump protesters breached the Capitol building.

Congress later returned and certified the Electoral College vote early Thursday, formally giving Joe Biden his presidential victory.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A week later, on Wednesday afternoon, House Democrats had impeached Trump with the help of 10 Republican members.

According to ICE’s website, Fahey started with DHS in March 2020 as a senior advisor for immigration policy in the Office of Policy.