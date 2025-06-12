‘I call it a rebellion’: Maxine Waters’ history of enflaming crowds, from Rodney King to today

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eighteen-term Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters resurfaced in the news after several run-ins with federal authorities during the ongoing illegal immigration riots in California, just as her House tenure began amid prior Angeleno unrest.

In 1992, as she was finishing her first term in Congress, the not-guilty verdict against White LAPD officers seen beating a Black motorist named Rodney King sparked a similar conflagration in Los Angeles, and Waters was in the midst of it then as well.

The riots greatly affected her South Los Angeles district, and Waters was quoted at the time as appearing to downplay the violence not as a “riot” but as “just a bunch of crazy people who went out and did bad things for no reason.”

“I maintain it was somewhat understandable, if not acceptable. So I call it a rebellion,” she said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Waters had joined the Rev. Jesse Jackson in trying to convince the Justice Department to file civil rights charges against the acquitted officers, blaming the rioting on Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Chief Daryl Gates and President George H.W. Bush, according to famed journalist Robert Novak.

When Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., attempted to have Waters expelled from Congress in 2021 for “inciting violence and terrorism,” the Democrat claimed some of her past remarks were taken out of context.

“I am not worried that they’re going to continue to distort what I say,” she told The Grio after Greene led her resolution with Waters’ Rodney King-era statements.

Greene said Waters violated House Rule 23’s clause regarding conduct by members “at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House.”

At a 2007 anti-war protest, Waters declared she was “not afraid of George Bush” and also pledged to “get rid of” then-Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld.

She later drew the ire of Greene and other Republicans when she told an LGBTQ gala, “I will go and take out Trump tonight.” Defenders said she was speaking rhetorically and politically and not threatening the mogul.

Later in Trump’s first administration, Waters was filmed on a California street corner shouting at supportive demonstrators and instructing them to be disruptive toward Trump allies.

“If you see anybody … in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out, and you create a crowd, and you push back on them. And you tell them that they are not welcome.”

She later said she did not physically threaten Trump supporters, though then-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had earlier been run out of a Lexington, Va., restaurant and then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was accosted at a Washington, D.C., eatery.

In April 2021, Waters rallied in Brooklyn Center, Minn., while ex-Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was on trial for the murder of George Floyd.

Waters was recorded telling protesters to “stay” in the street and warned that if the jury delivered a not-guilty verdict, “We cannot go away … we’ve got to get more confrontational.”

The comments caught the attention of trial Judge Peter Cahill, suggesting the comments could lead to a defense appeal and also disrespected the judicial branch.

Waters later pushed back on some characterizations, saying, “I am nonviolent. I talk about confronting the justice system. … I’m talking about speaking up.”

In February, Waters appeared in front of the Department of Education building in Washington along with other House Democrats. A security guard was confronted as lawmakers tried to gain entry to voice concerns about Secretary Linda McMahon’s downsizing plans.

This week, while riots again raged in Los Angeles, Waters hurried toward a group of National Guardsmen entering the plywood-covered door of the Metropolitan Detention Center.

“I just came to use my congressional authority to check on David Huerta,” she said, referring to the SEIU union leader arrested during an immigration raid.

A Guardsman told Waters to contact “public affairs” and slammed the door in her face.

She was later seen asking armed Guardsmen if they planned to shoot her, why they were there and that the conflict was President Donald Trump’s fault.

Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital after that incident that instead of “taunting” Guardsmen, Waters should have been trying to assuage the unrest.

While some of her recent Republican challengers, like Joe Collins and Omar Navarro, have received hefty donations from around the country due to her polarizing comments, the 86-year-old has been re-elected with typically 70% of the vote.

Fox News Digital reached out to Waters for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Fox News’ Leonard Balducci contributed to this report.