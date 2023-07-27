Hunter’s business partner Devon Archer in ‘hiding’ ahead of bombshell testimony: report

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and fellow Burisma board member, is reportedly in “hiding” ahead of his expected testimony on President Biden’s involvement with Hunter Biden’s business deals before becoming president.

Archer is expected to testify next week to the House Oversight Committee that he witnessed the elder Biden sitting in on at least two dozen calls with Hunter.

The New York Post first reported the scheduled hearing late Sunday. Since then, Archer told friends he has fled his Long Island and Brooklyn homes, but he still plans to testify, the Daily Mail reported Wednesday.

A source told the Daily Mail that Archer had received threats and was “concerned” for his and his family’s safety.

Another source said Archer had received threats but denied he was “in hiding.”

Archer’s wife, Krista, confirmed that he wasn’t in Washington, D.C., or at either of their homes in New York.

“He’s not here. He’s not at our other home. He’s not in D.C.,” she said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the office of Archer’s lawyer, Matthew Schwartz, of Boies, Schiller and Flexner, but was told he was not in. He did not respond by publication.

According to the New York Post’s reporting, Archer is expected to testify next week that Hunter would specifically introduce his father to foreign business partners or prospective investors during meetings and would often put him on speakerphone to impress them.

The House Oversight Committee invited Archer to testify as he was sentenced last year to one year in prison for his role in a $60 million bond fraud involving various clients. At least three previously planned depositions were canceled by Archer for personal reasons.

Archer’s lawyer released a statement on Monday afternoon, saying, “There have been many leaks and much speculation about Mr. Archer’s potential statement to the Oversight Committee, but next week, Mr. Archer will get to speak for himself.”

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden’s plea deal fell apart during his first court appearance Wednesday morning.

The president’s son was expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax as part of a plea deal to avoid jail time on a felony gun charge.

Instead, he pleaded “not guilty” as federal prosecutors confirmed the president’s son is still under federal investigation.

Fox News Digital’s Lawrence Richard and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.