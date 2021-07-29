Hunter Biden’s wife spotted being driven to Malibu Starbucks by Secret Service

Hunter Biden’s wife was spotted being escorted by Secret Service agents on a Malibu, California coffee run Tuesday.

Melissa Cohen, mother of Hunter’s 1-year-old son Beau, was spotted grabbing an iced coffee at a Starbucks near the couple’s California home accompanied by Secret Service agents.

One agent stayed in the car behind the wheel while another agent opened the door for Cohen as she returned to the car holding the iced coffee.

The Daily Mail calculated that since top agents earn $148,437 per year, which translates to an hourly rate of $71.36, the two-hour coffee excursion had a taxpayer-funded price tag of up to $285.44.

The couple has been given 24-hour Secret Service protection at their $20,000 a month Malibu home.

Hunter Biden, whose overseas business dealings while his father served as vice president have drawn scrutiny over the last year, recently became an artist and his paintings are expected to sell for between $75,000 and $500,000.

The new career has been widely criticized by both sides of the political spectrum, including former President Obama’s ethics chief, who raised questions about the potential for art connoisseurs to buy influence from the Biden administration through the paintings.

