Hunter Biden’s wife spotted at ritzy Malibu hot spot as first son keeps low profile amid federal probe

Hunter Biden‘s wife Melissa Cohen was spotted leaving a ritzy Los Angeles restaurant on Friday as the president’s son appears to be lying low amid a loud chorus of Republicans demanding answers about his foreign business dealings.

Cohen, 35, was seen leaving Malibu’s Nobu restaurant which is a well-known posh beach destination for Hollywood celebrities and socialites where patrons can find Japanese inspired fare including the popular Black Cod with Miso that runs for $42.

Customers can also select from an extensive wine list that includes bottles ranging from $56 to $8,800.

Nobu has been recently frequented by celebrities such as Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, and Ben Affleck.

Cohen appeared to be accompanied by Secret Service agents wearing earpieces in plain clothes. It was reported earlier this week that the Secret Service is shelling out $30,000 per month in taxpayer funds to rent out a house near the Biden family’s $20,000 per month Malibu home.

After Cohen’s Nobu visit, she was driven to a friend’s home in Malibu.

Cohen, a South African filmmaker and activist, married Biden in May 2019 six days after meeting and gave birth to their son, Beau, in May 2020.

“I instantly fell in love with her. And then I’ve fallen in love with her more every day,” Biden told ABC News in October 2019.

Cohen’s high-priced public jaunt comes as her husband Hunter continues to maintain a low profile while Republicans on Capitol Hill push to investigate his overseas financial ties that have been a highly publicized political issue since the bombshell New York Post report leading up to the 2020 presidential election on the contents of a laptop he left at a Delaware repair shop.

The federal investigation into Biden, which began in 2018, is reportedly heating up as prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware seek grand jury testimony concerning the sources of the first son’s foreign income, including from Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings Ltd., of which Biden served on the board of directors. Prosecutors have also questioned one of Biden’s associates about his drug and alcohol abuse in 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.

His foreign business dealings were first reported in a September 2020 report from Senate Republicans but have been gaining traction in recent days as media outlets like The Washington Post and The New York Times come around to authenticating thousands of emails from Biden’s infamous abandoned laptop after initially dismissing the scandal, and the New York Post’s original reporting, in the run-up to the 2020 election.

Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson took to the Senate floor last week to sound the alarm about what they say are troubling financial entanglements between Hunter Biden and the Chinese government.

According to a receipt provided by the senators, the state-controlled Chinese energy company CEFC paid Wells Fargo Clearing Services $100,000 with “further credit” going to Owasco, Hunter Biden’s firm.

“CEFC operated under the guise of a private company but was for all intents and purposes an arm of the Chinese government,” Grassley said. “Hunter Biden and James Biden served as the perfect vehicle by which the communist Chinese government could gain inroads here in the United States through CEFC and its affiliates.”

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee sent a letter to Biden’s legal team this week asking the legal firm to “immediately” preserve any records related to any business dealings he was engaged in during the Obama administration as well as records related to his notorious laptop.

