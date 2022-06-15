Hunter Biden’s ex-wife says business partner Schwerin ‘managed almost every aspect’ of their finances: Memoir

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The ex-wife of Hunter Biden revealed in her new memoir that the president’s son’s longtime business partner, Eric Schwerin, “managed almost every aspect of our financial life.”

Kathleen Buhle, who was married to Hunter Biden from 1993 to 2017, released her memoir Tuesday called, “If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction and Healing,” in which she described a friendly encounter with Schwerin at a resort cocktail party celebrating their friends’ wedding in the Dominican Republic.

“After we met some of the guests, Hunter was introduced to more men, and I drifted away,” Buhle wrote. “I settled on a seat in the corner of the room with Eric, Hunter’s business partner. By now Eric managed almost every aspect of our financial life, so our relationship was an odd one. Born of mutual need, perhaps. But I trusted him. Now we sat on the fringe of the cocktail party, staring at the scene as if it were a movie. ‘Who are these people?’ I asked him. ‘And why is everyone here so good looking?'”

“‘Lorenzo is a good guy,’ Eric said, laughing. ‘He’s good for our business.'”

The revelation that Schwerin managed most of their finances comes as Hunter Biden faces a federal investigation for potential violations of tax, money laundering and foreign lobbying laws through his business relationships abroad.

Schwerin is not accused of any crime but is facing pressure from House Republicans to provide documents relating to his business dealings with the first family, signaling he could face a subpoena if Republicans retake the House in November, the New York Post reported.

While President Biden has repeatedly said he had no knowledge of his son’s business dealings, Schwerin, the former president of Hunter Biden’s since-dissolved investment fund Rosemont Seneca Partners, made at least 27 visits to the White House during the Obama administration, when Biden was vice president.

More than a dozen House Republicans sent a letter to Schwerin in April inquiring about an email regarding funds from a tax refund check that Schwerin apparently transferred to Hunter Biden from his father’s account.

“An email obtained by Committee Republicans shows that in 2010, while serving as president of Hunter Biden’s company, you received then-Vice President Biden’s tax refund check and facilitated the transfer of that amount to Hunter because now-President Biden owed money to his son,” the letter stated. “This raises questions about how much money President Biden owed his son and what role his son played in managing the President’s finances. Committee Republicans request additional information regarding this transaction and any other instances of President Biden owing money to his son, Hunter.”

“If President Biden and Hunter are sharing funds or if President Biden is in debt to his son–the American people deserve to know it especially in light of the millions of dollars Hunter’s businesses have received from countries adversarial to U.S. interests,” the letter read.

The federal investigation into Biden, which began in 2018, is heating up as prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware seek grand jury testimony concerning the sources of the first son’s foreign income, including from Ukrainian natural gas company, Burisma Holdings Ltd.

Hunter, who has adamantly denied any wrongdoing, has not been charged with a crime related to the investigation.