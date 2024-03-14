Hunter Biden’s ex-business partner Tony Bobulinski slams him for ‘running away’ from House Oversight Committee

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Tony Bobulinski, has criticized the president’s son for “running away” from the American people after he declined to appear for a congressional hearing next week.

Hunter Biden declined an invite from Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., to attend the House Oversight Committee hearing on March 20, when committee members of both parties will get a chance to ask about alleged influence peddling and the Biden family’s business dealings, his lawyer said in a letter Wednesday.

“One week from today – on Wednesday, March 20 – I will testify publicly before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability,” Bobulinski responded in a statement to Fox News Digital. “I was disappointed to see the news today that Hunter is running away from his chance to tell the American people the truth. He’s been adamant in wanting to go before the American people, and Oversight is now giving him that opportunity.”

Bobulinski added: “Now is the time to step up, Hunter, as you have said you want to do. Don’t cower in the face of accountability and in this fight for truth and democracy!”

Bobulinski previously testified that President Biden “enabled” Hunter to sell access to America’s “most dangerous adversaries,” including China and Russia.

In his statement, Biden’s former business partner called for “truth and transparency” to prevail.

“Joe Biden and Hunter Biden, along with countless members of Congress, keep claiming that they are ‘fighting for our Democracy.’ Why don’t we as a nation agree to fight for the truth!” Bobulinski said. “Nearly three-quarters of the American people believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, and I can’t blame them. Truth and transparency would help expose the rot at the center of our political system and begin to fix what ails us.”

“I am excited and happy to have the opportunity to once again share the facts with the American people. I am deeply committed to getting the full truth before the nation,” he said, calling for the witnesses in the hearing, including himself, to be subject to a polygraph with “real time results to be viewed by the American people.”

“What better way to ensure that the truth is being told by every witness, including Joe, Hunter and Jim Biden in any future potential hearings?” he asked.

Bobulinski also openly offered to appear before the committee for an additional hearing whenever it is convenient for Hunter Biden.

“If by chance March 20th really doesn’t work due to your multiple criminal indictments, please name the date and time and I will be happy to join you at a second hearing for the American people,” he wrote.

In addition to Hunter Biden and Bobulinski, the House Oversight Committee invited Devon Archer and Jason Galanis to testify at the 10 a.m. hearing on March 20.

On Wednesday, Biden attorney Abbe Lowell criticized the hearing as a “carnival side show.”

“To begin, even if that hearing was a legitimate exercise of congressional authority, neither Mr. Biden nor I can attend because of a court hearing the very next day in California,” Lowell said in a letter sent to Comer. “The scheduling conflict is the least of the issues, however.”

“Your blatant planned-for-media event is not a proper proceeding but an obvious attempt to throw a Hail Mary pass after the game has ended,” Lowell wrote.

“Mr. Biden declines your invitation to this carnival side show,” the attorney concluded.

Comer responded Wednesday, saying his committee has “called Hunter Biden’s bluff.”

“Hunter Biden for months stated he wanted a public hearing, but now that one has been offered alongside his business associates that he worked with for years, he is refusing to come,” Comer said.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.