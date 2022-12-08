Hunter Biden spotted in New York as congressional probe heats up

EXCLUSIVE: President Biden’s embattled son Hunter Biden was photographed Wednesday walking on the streets of New York City amid a sweeping congressional investigation into his past business dealings.

Biden was seen walking in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood Wednesday, according to photos obtained by Fox News Digital. Last year, the Georges Berg?s Gallery in the same neighborhood debuted an exhibit featuring Biden’s artwork.

“A lawyer by profession, Hunter Biden now devotes his energies to the creative arts, bringing innumerable experiences to bear,” the SoHo gallery states on its website. “The results are powerful and impactful paintings ranging from photogenic to mixed media to the abstract.”

Meanwhile, Biden has been the subject of a Republican-led congressional probe into his past business activity. The investigation is expected to heat up once Republicans take control of the House in early 2023.

After it became clear that the GOP won the House majority following the midterm election last month, Republican lawmakers led by Oversight and Reform Committee ranking member James Comer, R-Ky., announced they would prioritize their investigation into the president’s son.

“The American people deserve transparency and accountability about the Biden family’s influence peddling,” Comer said during a press conference on Nov. 17. “With the new Republican majority, Oversight Committee Republicans will continue pressing for answers to inform legislative solutions to prevent this abuse of power.”

Committee Republicans also released an accompanying interim report detailing President Biden’s connection to his son’s business dealings and activity abroad. The report highlighted the possibility that the Biden family may be “susceptible to influence, blackmail or extortion by foreign entities.”

As part of the probe, Comer sent a series of letters to Biden administration officials – including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, FBI Director Christopher Wray and acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall – requesting relevant documents and financial information. He also wrote to the SoHo gallery where Hunter Biden’s artwork has been displayed, requesting information about the buyers of the paintings.

And last week, journalist Matt Taibbi obtained internal Twitter files that showed how the social media company suppressed stories related to Hunter Biden’s laptop shortly before the 2020 presidential election. The contents of the laptop, which was first reported on by The New York Post, gave insight into his past business dealings.

Republican lawmakers said they would investigate the Twitter files and may pursue legal action.