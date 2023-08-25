Hunter Biden seen sneaking from business while vacationing with dad in Lake Tahoe amid investigations

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden was spotted apparently sneaking out the backdoor of a yoga shop while on vacation with his father, President Biden, in Nevada on Wednesday.

Video obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital shows Hunter Biden, who was wearing an American flag hat he has been pictured wearing before, leave through the backdoor of the Lake Tahoe, Nevada, establishment before putting his head down out of the view of cameras. The president’s son then ducked behind several black SUVs while flanked by Secret Service officers.

The spotting comes during the Biden family’s nine-day vacation, which began this week, in Lake Tahoe. The president and his family are renting an $18 million home owned by environmental activist, businessman and former Democrat presidential candidate Tom Steyer during the trip.

Fox News Digital previously reported that Biden is joined on the vacation by first lady Jill Biden, daughter Ashley, his son, Hunter, Hunter’s wife, Melissa Cohen, Hunter’s son, Beau, and other grandchildren.

And it comes amid a period of intense scrutiny on Hunter Biden, his alleged previous criminal activity and overseas business dealings.

Misdemeanor tax charges brought in federal court against Hunter were dismissed by a judge in Delaware last week after a plea deal between parties fell through a month earlier. Gun charges in the same case remain before the court. He had been expected to plead guilty to the two misdemeanor tax counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax as part of the plea deal to avoid jail time on the felony gun charge.

After the plea deal fell apart, Biden pleaded “not guilty” as federal prosecutors confirmed that he was still under federal investigation for a potential violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Attorney General Merrick Garland named David Weiss special counsel in Hunter’s case this month.

In addition, the House Oversight, Judiciary and Ways and Means committees are all probing Hunter’s previous business dealings in an effort to determine whether they compromised U.S. national security during Biden’s tenure as vice president in the Obama administration.

“Evidence obtained by Committee Republicans reveals Joe Biden lied to the American people about his involvement in his family’s business schemes,” Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said earlier this year. “The Biden family business model is built on Joe Biden’s political career and connections with Joe Biden as the ‘chairman of the board.'”

“Biden family members sold access for profit around the world to the detriment of American interests. If President Biden is compromised by deals with foreign adversaries, and they are impacting his decision-making, this is a threat to national security,” he added. “The American people deserve transparency and accountability about the Biden family’s influence peddling.”