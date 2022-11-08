Hunter Biden seen shopping on swanky Rodeo Drive on Election Day amid federal investigation

Hunter Biden was seen walking out of a Ralph Lauren store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on Election Day amid a federal investigation his business dealings.

President Biden’s son entered a Secret Service vehicle after shopping with what appears to be a broken boot.

Hunter Biden is under a federal investigation into his “tax affairs.” The investigation reached a “critical stage” in July, and federal prosecutors are considering charges against Hunter Biden in relation to foreign lobbying violations, tax crimes, false statements and more.

If Republicans take control of the U.S. Senate after Tuesday’s midterm elections, the Senate and House Judiciary committees could seek testimony from Hunter Biden in addition to several current and former FBI officials.

BIDEN ‘PROUD OF’ SON HUNTER, CLAIMS HE IS ‘ON THE STRAIGHT AND NARROW’ AMID POTENTIAL CRIMINAL CHARGES

President Biden has repeatedly denied knowing of Hunter’s business dealings, stating during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Oct. 11 that he’s proud of his son.



“He is — I’m confident that he is — what he says and does are consistent with what happens. And for example, he wrote a book about his problems and was straightforward about it. I’m proud of him,” Biden said.

HUNTER, JAMES BIDEN ON THE WITNESS LIST IF REPUBLICANS TAKE CONTROL OF THE SENATE



Hunter Biden has been under federal investigation since 2018.

Fox News originally reported that Hunter Biden was the subject of a grand jury investigation, according to a government source.

Fox News Brianna Herlihy, Brooke Singman, and Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.