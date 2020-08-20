Hunter Biden scheduled to speak on final night of convention

Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, whose work history while his father served in public office has come under heavy scrutiny, is scheduled to speak on the final night of the Democratic Convention after largely avoiding public events during the campaign.

Hunter Biden has been a favored target of the president and his relection campaign due to his past dealings in Ukraine and China. His personal life has also been a distraction for the Biden campaign, which has seen headlines over his reported history with drugs and a child support case resulting from an affair.

According to convention organizers, Hunter Biden will speak along with his sister, Ashley Biden, just before their father takes the stage to accept the Democratic Party’s nomination.

President Trump and his supporters have often repeated the slogan, “Where’s Hunter?” highlighting the son of the Democratic nominee’s notable absence throughout the impeachment inquiry and his father’s campaign.

The Trump campaign plans to release a digital ad focusing on Hunter’s dealings with China while his father was vice president, suggesting he used his father’s position for personal profit. Hunter Biden has denied wrongdoing.

Part of the ad, which will run on YouTube, shows a reporter asking Hunter Biden if negotiations for a joint investment fund with a Chinese bank took place during a 2013 flight with the vice president for a Bejing trip they took together.

The younger Biden said in an interview last year business never came up on the Bejing flight and said he was on the trip because of his daughter.

Republican senators have recently requested travel records from the Secret Service to shed light on Hunter Biden’s dealings in China. Biden was one of nine directors at BHR, a private-equity company controlled by Chinese government-backed stakeholders. He resigned last year from the board and said he won’t work on behalf of foreign-owned companies if his father wins the presidency.

It was the younger Biden’s dealings in Ukraine that snowballed into the impeachment debacle. Biden joined the board of Ukrainian national gas company Burisma Holdings in 2014, despite having no experience in natural gas and not speaking Ukrainian.

Joe Biden has acknowledged on camera that in spring 2016, when he was vice president and spearheading the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy, he successfully pressured Ukraine to fire top prosecutor Viktor Shokin. At the time, Shokin was investigating the notoriously corrupt Burisma Holdings — where Hunter’s role was especially lucrative. The vice president threatened to withhold $1 billion in critical U.S. aid if Shokin was not fired.

Critics have alleged the younger Biden might have been selling access to his father.

Both men deny the allegations. Hunter Biden has since pledged to avoid business deals with foreign entities if his father becomes president.

And in 2014, Hunter Biden was kicked out of the Navy after barely a year after testing positive for cocaine.

Hunter Biden received consulting fees from the financial services company MBNA from 2001 to 2005 — while his father, then a senator, was pushing successfully for legislation that would make it harder for consumers to file for bankruptcy protection.

This year, Hunter Biden settled a paternity case in Arkansas court by agreeing to pay monthly child support retroactive to 2018 after an affair he had with the plaintiff, Lunden Alexis Roberts.

