Hunter Biden scheduled to make first court appearance on federal tax charges in July

Hunter Biden is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Delaware on federal tax and gun charges next month on July 26, Fox News has learned.

He will appear in front of Judge Maryellen Noreika.

President Biden’s son, 53, has agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax.

“Despite owing in excess of $100,000 in federal income taxes each year, he did not pay the income tax due for either year,” the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David C. Weiss’ office said Tuesday.

Hunter Biden will also enter into a pretrial diversion agreement regarding a separate felony charge of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

When asked about his son by a reporter Tuesday, the president said: “I’m very proud of my son.”

The White House reacted to the charges Tuesday morning.

“The President and first lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life,” White House spokesperson Ian Sams said in a statement. “We will have no further comment.”

Hunter Biden’s plea deal has also sparked criticism from Republicans, some of whom have suggested he’s getting a “sweetheart” deal because he’s the president’s son.

“It’s no coincidence that less than a week after President Trump is arraigned by the DOJ, Hunter Biden is pleading guilty to a sweetheart deal with no jail time,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Fox News Digital in a statement. “The DOJ is going for the low-hanging fruit by charging Hunter Biden with a gun felony and two tax misdemeanors, after years of slow walking their investigation.”