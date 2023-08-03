Hunter Biden laid out ‘price of power’ in texts with Devon Archer: ‘you are a Biden’

First son Hunter Biden sent a series of texts to his now-former friend and business partner in 2019 defending his family’s name when pressed about them not stepping in when the Obama-Biden administration’s DOJ arrested him, insisting the friend was “a Biden” also and saying his legal troubles were the “price of power.”

Text messages reviewed by Fox News Digital show an awkward March 6, 2019 conversation between Biden and Devon Archer a little over a month before hid dad announced he was running for president in April 2019.

“Why did your dad’s administration appointees arrest me and try to put me in jail?” Archer asked Biden. “Just curious. Some of our partners asking out here.”

“Why would they try and ruin my family and destroy my kids and no one from your family’s side step in and at least try to help me. I don’t get it,” Archer continued.

Archer went on to say he was “depressed” and “curious” because “these Asians,” appearing to refer to their Chinese business partners, were asking the same questions and “getting in [his] head.”

“Buddy are you serious,” Biden responded. “Because. There’s no connection between the two, the same the justice department can investigate and prosecute this president and his family it does for all administrations. It’s democracy. Three co equal (sic) branches of government.”

“You are always more vulnerable to the overreach of those Co equal branches when you are in power. Every presidents family is held to a higher standard is a target (sic),” Biden continued. “It’s the price of being the most powerful group of people in the world. It’s why our democracy remains viable.”

“It’s unfair at times but in the end the system of justice usually works and like you we are redeemed and the truth prevails,”the first son added. “The unfairness allows for the greater good.”

Archer responded that he was “depressed” and that he loves Biden “anyway,” writing everyone other than the younger Biden “sucks including them all.”

“And your brother was with me,” Archer added, referring to Biden’s late brother, Beau.

“Yes he was and I always am and turn the discussion around Devon. Every great family is persecuted prosecuted in the us (sic),” Biden wrote. “You are part of a great family — not a side show not deserted by them even in your darkest moments.”

“That’s the way Bidens are different and you are a Biden. It’s the price of power and the people questioning you truly have none whereas you do through perseverance and poise,” Biden added, appearing to refer to the DOJ.

Archer responded that he loved Biden and apologized for the texts, saying he was a “long way from home for a couple weeks and [the] demons are talking to [him].”

“I love you too buddy. And know that I understand, but please of all the people in the world to decide to put the blame on please don’t let it be me. Almost Every other person in my life has done that and I’m somehow the source of all their disappointments. I’m beginning to believe all of them.”

“And we aren’t a banana republic buddy. The powerful are targets in this country the more powerful they become,” Biden continued. “But the truth prevails if you have the stamina and guts and enough love to stay the course.”

“I never blame you [by the way,]” Archer responded.

Archer was a co-founder of Biden’s now-dissolved investment firm, Rosemont Seneca Partners (RSP), managing director of Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners (RSTP), an RSP affiliate, and he co-founded BHR Partners, a Beijing-backed private equity firm controlled by Bank of China Limited.

However, Archer was forced to resign from BHR Partners in May 2016 after he came under federal investigation for defrauding a Native American tribe.

The 2019 texts, which were sent months after Archer expressed excitement that U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan threw out his conviction in November 2018, were reviewed by Fox News Digital a couple of days after Archer spoke to members of the House Oversight Committee about his business dealings with Hunter Biden on Monday.

Biden told his longtime friend and business partner that they would get the “last laugh” after Archer said a judge threw out his conviction, according to 2018 text messages previously reviewed by Fox News Digital.

“Thank f—ing god! First good news in way too long my friend. I am so happy for you. I know its (sic) been a living hell but put it behind you now and take great steps forward,” Biden replied.

“Love you brother,” Archer said.

Biden then appeared to refer to the Department of Justice as “motherf—ers” and said he and Archer will “have the last laugh.”

“I know. And I mean it. Can I please come see you now that I’m not a felon!?!” Archer said. “Don’t answer that. Just when and where?”

Biden joked that he liked Archer “better as a felon” and that he was in Newburyport, Massachusetts, for the next week but to call him.

During the closed-door interview on Monday, Archer confirmed President Biden “lied to the American people when he said he had no knowledge about his son’s business dealings and was not involved,” according to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer.

Archer also said that Hunter Biden put his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, on speakerphone while meeting with business partners at least 20 times. Archer described how Biden was put on the phone to sell “the brand.”

Lawyers for Hunter Biden and Archer did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

