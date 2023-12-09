Hunter Biden indictment: White House asked if president will pardon his son

When questioned by the press on Friday if President Biden would pardon his son Hunter, who is facing nine criminal charges in a federal tax evasion case, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden will not pardon Hunter’s charges.

“Nothing has changed. That is still the case,” Jean-Pierre said when asked whether Biden will pardon Hunter.

“I mean, the president has said this before, and he will continue to say, which is that he loves his son and supports him as he continues to rebuild his life. And I’m going to be really careful to not comment on this and refer to Department of Justice or my colleagues at the White House counsel. But that’s what I’m going to – I’m not going to go beyond telling you all what the president has said over and over again. He’s proud of his son, and he is building his life back,” Jean-Pierre said.

HUNTER BIDEN FACES NEW INDICTMENT IN CALIFORNIA

On Thursday, Hunter Biden was indicted on nine charges in California as a special counsel investigation into the business dealings of President Joe Biden’s son intensifies against the backdrop of the 2024 election.

The new charges filed include three felonies and six misdemeanors, and are in addition to federal firearms charges in Delaware alleging Hunter Biden broke laws against drug users having guns in 2018.

FROM SEX CLUBS TO STRIPPERS: HERE ARE THE 5 MOST SALACIOUS DETAILS FROM THE HUNTER BIDEN INDICTMENT

If convicted, Hunter Biden, 53, could receive a maximum of 17 years in prison.