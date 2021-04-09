Hunter Biden falsely claims US intelligence found laptop controversy was 'Russian disinformation'

Hunter Biden claimed this week that the intelligence community had concluded the laptop saga surrounding him was the product of “Russian disinformation,” adding again that he has “done nothing wrong.”

President Biden has also said that the information on the laptop, details of which have been widely reported on – including Hunter allegedly introducing foreign oil executives to his father – was Russian disinformation.

Hunter claimed the Office of National Intelligence had concluded the laptop fiasco was the product of Kremlin-linked disinformation. But John Ratcliffe, former President Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, said in October the Hunter Biden laptop was ” not part of some Russian disinformation campaign.”

“Let me be clear: the intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that,” Ratcliffe also said.

FBI and Justice Department officials concurred with Ratcliffe’s assessment.

The office of the DNI confirmed, though, that Russia did interfere with the 2020 presidential election.

The president’s son also said he is confident the Justice Department investigation into his taxes will find nothing inappropriate.

“The creepiest thing is — look, I have no clue what’s real. Only thing I do know is that the intelligence community just came out with a report that said the entire thing is Russian disinformation. And I tell people — just give them my book. I mean, it’s all right there. I’ve got nothing to hide,” Biden told Marc Maron, host of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast.

“The funny thing is like, you know, like, given how much s— was stolen from you over the years when you were high, who the f— knows,” Maron said.

Biden replied: “Yeah. Yeah. I mean, exactly, who knows. Only thing I do know is that Rudy Giuliani is supposedly sleeping with it, which is creepy enough just to even think about.”

Last week, Biden said the laptop left at a computer store and first reported on by the New York Post last fall “could” be his.

“For real, I don’t know,” Hunter Biden told CBS’ Tracy Smith in response to a question about the origin of the laptop during an interview for “CBS Sunday Morning.”

Smith then asked the younger Biden whether the laptop “could” be his.

“Of course certainly,” he responded. “It, it, there could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was the — that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me.”

Fox News’ Tyler Olson and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.