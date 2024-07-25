Hunter Biden faces questions ahead of president’s primetime address: ‘It’s all good, man’

EXCLUSIVE: President Biden’s son Hunter was spotted arriving at the Reagan National Airport right outside Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night where he briefly answered questions about his father’s health.

“Great,” the president’s son said when asked to comment on the elder Biden’s health just days after bowing out of the presidential race amid concerns from members of his own party about his ability to serve out another term.

“How are you feeling now that he has stepped down?,” Hunter is asked as he walks into the airport parking garage.

“It’s all good, man,” Hunter responds.

Hunter’s arrival in the nation’s capital from Santa Monica, California, around 9 p.m. on Tuesday comes after Fox News Digital reported he was out and about in Los Angeles last week while his father remained hunkered down on the other side of the country, battling to save his legacy and fending off reports that he would soon step down.

Hunter started sitting in on meetings between his father and close staff at the White House just a week after the debate, with one White House source telling NBC at the time that the sudden presence caused confusion and prompted many to ask, “What the hell is happening?”

Biden appeared to rely on his son, who was dubbed his dad’s “gatekeeper” not only in those meetings but on phone calls as well, sources had reported.

The White House told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that the president stands by his previous pledge not to pardon Hunter, who was convicted last month on federal gun charges.

Critics aren’t so sure, and several Republicans have speculated the president will indeed pardon his son now that re-election is off the table.

“I’m going to place the odds that Joe Biden pardons Hunter Biden at 100%. Hunter Biden will get a pardon as a result of this decision,” Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz said during his podcast, “Verdict with Ted Cruz,” on Monday.

Fox News Digital’s Peter Aitken contributed to this report.