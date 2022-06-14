Hunter Biden bragged Joe Biden would ‘talk about anything that I want him to’ in 2018: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

First son Hunter Biden bragged that President Biden views him as a “god” and would say anything Hunter asked him to say, according to leaked audio obtained by the Washington Examiner.

The 77-minute recording was found on an iPhone backup stored on Hunter’s much talked about laptop. In the Dec. 3, 2018 recording, Hunter Biden discusses with his friend, British artist Phillipa Horan, everything from his past drug addictions to his father’s then-aspirations to run for president.

“He’ll talk about anything that I want him to, that he believes in,” Biden said in reference to his father. “If I say it’s important to me, then he will work a way in which to make it a part of his platform. My dad respects me more than he respects anyone in the world, and I know that to be certain, so it’s not going to be about whether it affects his politics.”

“All those fears you think that I have of people not liking me or that I don’t love myself… I don’t fear that. You know why I don’t fear that? Because the man I most admire in the world, that god to me, thinks I’m a god,” Hunter continued. “And my brother did, too. And the three of us, it was literally — I had the support to know I can do anything.”

The revelations come days after Hunter made a rare public appearance in Malibu, California, last week.

Hunter has faced a whirlwind of scrutiny since the New York Post originally reported on the so-called “laptop from hell,” which he had abandoned at a tech repair store in Delaware.

The Tuesday recordings are only the latest salacious details to arise from the laptop. A report from NBC News used the laptop to uncover Hunter’s lavish spending sprees in 2017 and 2018.

“Expenditures compiled on his hard drive show he spent more than $200,000 per month from October 2017 through February 2018 on luxury hotel rooms, Porsche payments, dental work and cash withdrawals,” the outlet wrote.

Hunter is also facing a federal investigation into his tax history.