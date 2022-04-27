Hunter Biden assistant believed Joe Biden would cover legal fees tied to business deals: 2019 email

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hunter Biden’s assistant said it was her “understanding” that Joe Biden would temporarily cover his business debts of up to $800,000, according to a 2019 email.

Katie Dodge, Hunter’s then-assistant, emailed Virginia-based Global DEEZ bookkeeping firm founder Linda Shapero in January 2019. In her email discussing debts and bills racked up by Hunter Biden, Dodge claims that “Hunt’s dad” would be footing the bill for a while as his son transitioned careers, according to the New York Post.

“I spoke with Hunter today regarding his bills,” Dodge wrote. “It is my understanding that Hunt’s dad will cover these bills in the short-term as Hunter transitions in his career.”

The email directly addresses itself to the “VP team” in the body of the message, and was carbon copied to Richard Ruffner – a personal aide working for Joe Biden at the time.

This email is only the most recent in a series of unearthed communications sent to and from Hunter Biden during his father’s term as vice president. The data was found on a laptop left by Hunter Biden at a computer repair shop in his home town of Wilmington, Delaware.

The emails show deep financial ties to Chinese investors and include a variety of conversations that seem to reference asking Joe Biden for help with private business affairs.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment but did not receive a reply.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday she does not have information on almost a dozen reported White House meetings between Hunter Biden‘s former business partner and President Biden when he was vice president.

Asked by Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich whether the president still maintained his position that he had not spoken with Hunter Biden about his business dealings, Psaki said, “He maintains his same statements that he’s made in the past.”

The meeting with Joe Biden was one of 19 visits Eric Schwerin paid to the White House, where he also met with a variety of aides to the vice president, according to archived visitor logs from the Obama White House.

Both Psaki and Biden have maintained that the president has not spoken with his son about his business dealings.