Hunter Biden agrees to House Oversight Committee testimony

Hunter Biden has offered to testify publicly before the House Oversight Committee on Dec. 13, according to a letter obtained by Fox News.

The president’s son agreed to comply with a subpoena issued by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., according to the letter sent to the committee Tuesday, but he is demanding that the testimony be public.

The subpoena was for a closed-door deposition rather than a public hearing, sources told Fox News.

“We have seen you use closed door sessions to manipulate, even distort the facts and misinform the public. We therefore propose opening the door,” Hunter’s attorney Abbe Lowell wrote. “If, as you claim, your efforts are important and involve issues that Americans should know about, then let light shine on the proceedings.”

In a statement, Comer agreed that Biden should have the opportunity to testify publicly but said he is still required to appear at the closed door deposition scheduled for Dec. 13.

“Hunter Biden is trying to play by his own rules instead of following the rules required of everyone else. That won’t stand with House Republicans,” Comer said in a statement to Fox News.

He added; “Our lawfully issued subpoena to Hunter Biden requires him to appear for a deposition on December 13. We expect full cooperation with our subpoena for a deposition but also agree that Hunter Biden should have opportunity to testify in a public setting at a future date.”

Comer subpoenaed the president’s son, the president’s brother James Biden and his business associated Rob Walker earlier this month as part of the Republican-led investigation into the Biden family’s business dealings.

The committee has also sought interviews from James Biden’s wife, Sara Biden; President Biden’s daughter-in-law, Hallie Biden, the widow of President Biden’s son, Beau, who later was romantically involved with Hunter; Hallie Biden’s older sister, Elizabeth Secundy; and Hunter Biden’s wife, Melissa Cohen.

The committee also requested a transcribed interview with Hunter Biden’s former business associate, Tony Bobulinski, who was also involved in Sinohawk Holdings.

Lowell previously said Hunter is “eager to have the opportunity” to testify “in a public forum,” where he will answer GOP allegations that he leveraged his father’s positions in government to make business deals and sell influence.

In the letter Tuesday, Lowell slammed the GOP probe as part of a “crusade” to impeach President Biden.

“Here we are, eleven months into your so-called investigation, and every objective review of your ‘revelations’ — including by some of your colleagues — has declared your exploration as one turning up only dry holes,” Lowell wrote.

The attorney accused Republicans of holding a double standard for not pursuing investigations into former President Donald Trump and his family’s businesses, which Lowell noted were maintained while Trump was in office.

“Your Committee has been working for almost a year — without success — to tie our client’s business activities to his father,” he wrote to Comer.

“Unlike members of the Trump family, Hunter is a private person who has never worked in any family business nor ever served in the White House or in any public office. Notwithstanding this stark difference, you have manipulated Hunter’s legitimate business dealings and his times of terrible addiction into a politically motivated basis for hearings to accuse his father of some wrongdoing,” the letter reads.

Lowell urged Comer to hold a public hearing, where Biden would be able to address the GOP allegations without “selective leaks, manipulated transcripts, doctored exhibits, or one-sided press statements.”

As of right now, there is no public hearing planned for Biden to testify. The closed door deposition is still scheduled for December 13.

