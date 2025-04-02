Hunter Biden agrees to be stripped of license to practice law in DC: court records

Former first son and convicted felon Hunter Biden agreed to be disbarred from practicing law in Washington, D.C., court records show.

Hunter Biden filed an affidavit under seal on Tuesday acknowledging his “consent to disbarment,” D.C. Court of Appeals records show. Biden was “suspended immediately from the practice of law” in Washington, D.C., in June 2024 following his felony conviction in a Delaware federal court.

Hunter Biden will officially be disbarred if the D.C. Court of Appeals accepts a disciplinary agency’s recommendation – and his own consent – for disbarment, according to the New York Post.

The former first son’s Washington, D.C., bar member standing currently reads that he is under “Temp Disciplinary Suspension,” Fox News Digital found on Wednesday morning. Hunter Biden has been licensed to practice law in the nation’s capital since 2007.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hunter Biden’s attorney regarding the disbarment, but did not immediately receive a reply.

Hunter Biden was found guilty in June 2024 of lying about his drug use when purchasing a firearm in 2018.

The former first son has a long history of drug abuse, which was documented in his 2021 memoir, “Beautiful Things.” The book was repeatedly referenced by both prosecutors and Biden’s defense team throughout the nearly seven-day trial. The memoir walks readers through Biden’s highs and lows with addiction to crack cocaine and attempts to get sober.

He was found guilty on three charges: making a false statement on a purchase application of a gun, making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federally licensed gun dealer, and possession of a gun by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty in the case.

Biden’s legal team did not dispute the former first son’s long history with substance abuse during the trial, instead arguing that on the day Biden bought the Cobra Colt .38, he did not consider himself an active drug user.

Prosecutors, however, argued Biden was addicted to crack cocaine before, during and after he bought the handgun. In addition to citing Biden’s memoir, the prosecution team also presented the jury with text messages Biden shared with family and apparent drug dealers to prove his addiction around the time period he purchased the firearm.

After President Joe Biden dropped out of his presidential race in July amid mounting concerns over his mental acuity and age, Hunter Biden faced another trial regarding three felony tax offenses and six misdemeanor tax offenses regarding the failure to pay at least $1.4 million in taxes.

He entered a surprise guilty plea in that case as jury selection was set to kick off in September 2024.

Hunter Biden’s legal troubles, however, were aided in December by his father, who granted his son a sweeping pardon that applies to offenses against the U.S. that Hunter Biden “has committed or may have committed” from Jan. 1, 2014, to Dec. 1, 2024.