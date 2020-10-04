Hundreds of Trump supporters gather outside Trump Tower in NYC, briefly shut down Fifth Avenue

Hundreds of President Trump supporters lined up outside Trump Tower in New York City early Sunday, briefly shutting down Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue, to show support after the president’s recent coronavirus diagnosis.

Images from the scene outside Trump’s New York City home showed a caravan of supporters waving American flags and Trump 2020 signs as parked cars packed the normally busy Fifth Avenue.

Nearly 100 cars stretched from 56th Street to 59th Street, and stopped traffic along Fifth Avenue, NY1 News reporter Alyssa Paolicelli posted in a tweet.

Supporters were heard chanting and honking car horns. Some were seen not wearing masks.

The caravan cleared out around 9:45 a.m. and traffic resumed along Fifth Avenue, WPIX-TV reported.

Trump was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday after he and first lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with COVID-19.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said on “Justice with Judge Jeanine” Saturday night that the president was experiencing symptoms that had his staff “real concerned” on Friday, including fever and low blood oxygen level, but that he has since improved.

Trump posted a video to Twitter from Walter Reed on Saturday evening, informing Americans that he felt “much better.”

“I came here, wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better now,” Trump said in the video. “We’re working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back, because we still have to make America great again. We’ve done an awfully good job of that, but we still have steps to go and we have to have to finish that job.”

In an update on Sunday, physician to the president Dr. Sean Conley told reporters that Trump could return to the White House “as early as tomorrow” if his condition continues to improve.

The Fifth Avenue caravan was the latest public show of support for Trump following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

On Saturday night, supporters gathered outside Walter Reed. The crowd cheered and honked car horns as many carried American flags and Trump 2020 flags. Supporters returned Sunday morning as flowers began piling up on the sign outside the main entrance to the facility.

Trump thanked his supporters in a tweet early Sunday.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace and Kristin Fisher contributed to this report.