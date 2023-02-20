Hundreds of NJ residents rally against green energy over environmental concerns

Hundreds of local residents in a coastal New Jersey town rallied over the weekend, calling for a federal moratorium on offshore wind energy development until the recent uptick in whale deaths was determined.

During the rally in Point Pleasant Beach, lawmakers, local officials and environmentalists expressed concern that offshore wind construction played a role in the deaths of at least 10 whales that have been discovered over the last two months in New Jersey and New York. Additional dead whales have been found beached in other East Coast states, including Maryland and Virginia, since December.

“Today, the whales are sending us a tragic message that demands transparency and accountability — both of which has been sorely missing from Governor Murphy’s plan to use New Jersey’s coast as the prime location for the offshore wind industry in the U.S.,” Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., said during the rally on Sunday. “Questions and concerns raised by me and many others have gone unanswered concerning the unexplained deaths of at least 10 whales.”

“There is great concern for the potential serious–even catastrophic– damage to marine ecosystems leading to the destruction of the New Jersey’s fishing and tourism businesses if hundreds, and even thousands, of wind turbines are installed off the New Jersey coast,” he continued. “Thus far, sound surveys and the underwater noise generated by acoustic vessels have occurred, but next steps include construction, pile driving creating high intensity underwater noise.”

Last week, a 35-foot humpback whale washed up on a beach along the New Jersey coastline located in Smith’s district. Days later, a 25-foot whale was found dead in Rockaway Beach, New York.

Smith said additional analysis was needed to ensure that noises associated with offshore wind development are not impacting the survival of whales, dolphins, other mammals and fragile fish habitats.

He also noted that New Jersey and New York are at the center of the debate because waters off the two states’ coasts are slated to be home to a staggering 16 gigawatts of wind farms by 2035.

“Without serious, aggressive and independent analysis on the impact of these projects, they must be paused,” Smith continued. “We want the truth. We demand to be heard and our deep concerns addressed–not trivialized, mocked or dismissed. The people of New Jersey deserve better.”

In addition to the New Jersey Republican, organizers and environmentalists Trisha DeVoe and Leslie Mangold; Seaside Park, New Jersey, Mayor John Peterson Jr.; and Clean Ocean Action Executive Director Cindy Zipf also spoke at the rally on Sunday. Hundreds of locals attended the rally, according to Ali Reid, a reporter for local outlet News 12.

Rally attendees called for leaders to “defund green energy” and “save the whales.”

However, experts with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Bureau of Ocean Energy Management told reporters last month that they have not seen evidence offshore wind activity has caused any of the whale deaths.

Additionally, some environmental organizations and clean energy advocacy groups have said it is irresponsible to assume offshore wind is harming marine wildlife.

“We have always worked alongside the environmental community to protect marine life and follow rigorous standards when developing projects,” American Clean Power told Fox News Digital last week. “The recent whale strandings are tragic, and it’s disheartening to see this tragedy being used as an excuse by clean energy detractors trying to stop the growth of a new energy source for Americans.”