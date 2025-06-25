HUD becomes first major cabinet agency to exit DC, citing ‘failing’ HQ — which DOGE wants to sell

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Commonwealth of Virginia will announce Wednesday that the agency will be the first major cabinet department to relocate out of Washington, D.C. during President Donald Trump’s term.

Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin and HUD Secretary Scott Turner are set to christen the agency’s new home at the already existing National Science Foundation (NSF) building in Alexandria’s Carlyle-Eisenhower neighborhood, which is also home to a Wegman’s grocery store, a movie theater and several shops and high-end restaurants.

HUD’s current headquarters on L’Enfant Plaza is also on the Senate DOGE Caucus’ list of buildings they want to see sold off to save taxpayer funds. The curved X-shaped granite building, officially called the Robert C. Weaver Federal Building, is “underutilized,” according to their rubric.

Turner noted that the relocation will unlock hundreds of millions in taxpayer savings and address serious health concerns among staff at L’Enfant.

‘FOR SALE’: DOGE MOVES TO SELL OFF ALMOST HALF A BILLION IN FEDERAL REAL ESTATE, RELOCATE CABINET AGENCY HQS

“It is time to turn the page on the Weaver Building and relocate to a new headquarters that prioritizes the well-being of HUD employees and properly reflects the passion and excellence of our team,” Turner told Fox News Digital.

“There are serious concerns with the current state of HUD’s headquarters, including health hazards, leaks, and structural and maintenance failures. Many of these risks will needlessly and irresponsibly continue to absorb taxpayer dollars. Relocating is about more than just changing buildings; it’s about a mission-minded shift that we hope will inspire every employee.”

Turner, a former Washington Redskins cornerback, added that it also aligns with President Donald Trump’s vision for a “New American Golden Age.”

Youngkin was equally enthused about HUD’s move to the Old Dominion.

HUD SECRETARY SCOTT TURNER LAYS OUT AGENCY WINS DURING FIRST 100 DAYS, SHARES PRIORITIES FOR NEXT 100

“Virginia is a great place to be headquartered, and we are excited to welcome the Department of Housing and Urban Development and their over 2,700 headquarters-based employees to the best state in America to live, work, and raise a family,” Youngkin told Fox News Digital.

Amid plans by then-Elon Musk-led DOGE to relocate federal workers, Youngkin faced criticism for not speaking out more forcefully against the administration — criticism that largely fizzled after Wednesday’s announcement revealed the new headquarters would be just a few stops from downtown Washington on the Metro’s Yellow Line.

“Since the Trump administration started transforming the federal government to better serve the American people, our team has been focused on seizing the new opportunities that this presents for the commonwealth,” Youngkin said. “Virginia is the proud home to many public and private sector headquarters, and we thank HUD leadership for trusting us and are committed to supporting your important national mission.”

Youngkin had taken slings and arrows over his support for such DOGE efforts, including from Virginia Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell, D-Mount Vernon, who previously criticized his position on federal worker relocation.

“This is about people’s jobs, their lives, their ability to support their families, and it’s about the future of the Virginia economy,” Surovell told VPM.

The HUD relocation, however, falls just across Cameron Run Creek from Surovell’s district.

Michael Peters, the commissioner of the General Services Administration, which manages federal real estate, praised the move to Virginia, saying it reflects his agency’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and “mission effectiveness.”

Investments to-date in the Weaver building totaled $90 million over the past 15 years, including plaza, roof and façade repairs.

HUD expects “significant demand” from the private sector for its old home – located just east of the Smithsonian, south of the National Mall and within walking distance of the new Waterfront Wharf social area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mold and asbestos containment have plagued the building, which also has only about half of its elevators in working operation.

The agency also noted there are about 1,000 more employees at HUD versus NSF – which they calculated to effect a $51-per-square-foot savings on building usage and maintenance.

Fox News Digital also reached out to Senate DOGE Chairwoman Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.