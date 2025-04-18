Huckabee visits iconic holy site in Israel, delivers Trump’s prayer for peace

As Passover and Holy Week came to a close, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee fulfilled a vow he had made to President Donald Trump. In his first act as ambassador, Huckabee placed a prayer from Trump into the Western Wall.

In his remarks at the Western Wall, Huckabee said that Trump “handwrote” the prayer and handed it to the new ambassador at the White House. Along with the note, Trump reportedly gave Huckabee a directive to bring it to the holy site as his first official act as ambassador.

“This morning, I visited [the Western Wall] in Israel’s eternal capital, Jerusalem, and placed a prayer from [the president] between the stones. On behalf of President Trump and the American people, I say to Israel: our commitment to you is unwavering, and we pray for the immediate return of all the hostages. Israel will never be alone,” Huckabee wrote in a post on X.

Trump famously relocated the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2018, a move that drew intense praise and criticism at the time. He has also enjoyed a close relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during both of his terms in the White House.

The Western Wall Foundation included a photo of the note that Huckabee said was from Trump, which appeared to read, “For peace in Israel. D.T.”

Placing notes, like the one from Trump, in the wall is a common practice. The notes are typically collected twice a year — once before Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, and then again before Passover.

Huckabee’s visit to the Western Wall came as the Trump administration emphasized Holy Week, with the White House Faith Office leading events, including a pre-Easter dinner with faith leaders.

“We pray that America will remain a beacon of faith, hope, and freedom for the entire world, and we pray to achieve a future that reflects the truth, beauty, and goodness of Christ’s eternal kingdom in Heaven,” Trump said in a White House statement on Holy Week.