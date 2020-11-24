Huckabee: 'Gridlock' with GOP Senate ‘better than a runaway train’ left-wing agenda

The outcome of the Georgia Senate race is “so important” to ensure a divided government with “many points of view,” former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday.

“The reason that the balance of power is important is it requires a president, and for that matter a House, to do some things that require some bipartisanship,” Huckabee said.

“We’ve seen what happens if one party has everything. They just run ram-shod over, not just the other party, but over the American people, half of whom may not agree with those policies.

“So that’s why it becomes an important thing to the American people to have some balance, to have a firewall, to have some semblance of saying, ‘Hey, you guys may have won the election slightly, but you didn’t win over half the American population, and you shouldn’t just ignore them,’” he continued.

“So we’ll find out whether or not the people of Georgia help America have that firewall.”

The state’s twin Senate runoff elections will take place on Jan. 5, where the Republican majority in the Senate is at stake. Democrats won control of the lower chamber again, even though Republicans picked up seats in the House of Representatives with not a single incumbent candidate losing their race.

The current balance of power for the next Senate coming out of this month’s elections is 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats. That means Democrats must win both of Georgia’s runoff elections to make it a 50-50 Senate. If that occurs, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be the tie-breaking vote, giving her party a razor-thin majority in the chamber.

In Georgia, where state law dictates a runoff if no candidate reaches 50% of the vote, Senator David Perdue narrowly missed avoiding a runoff, winning 49.75% of the vote. Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff trails by roughly 87,000 votes.

In the other race, Sen. Kelly Loeffler captured nearly 26% of the vote in a whopping 20-candidate special election to fill the final two years of the term of former GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson. The Democratic candidate in the runoff, Rev. Raphael Warnock, won nearly 33% of the vote in the first round.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST UPDATES IN GEORGIA’S TWIN RUNOFF ELECTIONS

Huckabee referenced the Rolling Stones song “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” saying the title is “really the rule of politics.”

“If you get everything you want all the time, it leads to corruption,” he said. “The best government is a government that requires both sides to give a little, sit down, negotiate, work things out because the American interest is not just one radical point of view. There are many points of view.”

“And if you have that divided government, I’ll be honest with you, gridlock is better than a runaway train,” he continued. “So that’s why this Georgia Senate race becomes so important.”

“Gridlock keeps us from doing stupid things that happen if a party gets arrogant and thinks they don’t have to be accountable to anybody,” he stressed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.