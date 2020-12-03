Huckabee calls for resignation of Austin mayor who urged constituents to stay home while in Cabo

The Democratic mayor of Austin, Texas, should resign after calling for his constituents to stay home to slow the spread of COVID while he was vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee said on Thursday.

“When people shut down businesses and entire economies, the government officials who make the decision should not take a paycheck. State leaders never ask others to do what they are unwilling to do,” Huckabee told “Fox & Friends.”

TEXAS FUNERAL HOME BECAME SUPERSPREADER EVENT AFTER 42 WERE SICKENED, FAMILY CLAIMS

The former Arkansas governor blasted officials for issuing coronavirus lockdowns, yet failing to abide by the restrictions themselves.

“Stay home if you can … this is not the time to relax,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said in the clip posted to Facebook.

Adler did not disclose he was at a timeshare after flying on a private jet with eight guests, including immediate and extended family. The Mexico trip was one day after Adler hosted a wedding with 20 guests for his daughter at a boutique hotel in Austin.

“This guy was asking the people of Austin to do something that he wasn’t willing to do. He’s not a leader. And I will tell you, he is ordered to stay home. I’ve got news what he should do is resign and then he can stay home. He can stay home for the rest of his life,” said Huckabee.

“[He] shut them down but he doesn’t shut himself down, he ought to do the honorable thing, the right thing, he should resign and let someone be mayor who won’t tell people to do what he didn’t do. His message to them was basically let them eat cake. And in his case, it was wedding cake,” Huckabee continued.

The U.S. topped a new record for daily coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, as the nation logged 14 million cases and over 273,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

“COVID is real. It’s killing people,” Huckabee added. He went on to say the American people shouldn’t follow these politicians but rather listen to their own “good” common sense and carefully take precautions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Go be the first person out there on the battlefield and the last one to put your feet up from that ground of battle. That’s what leaders do. And these guys aren’t leaders. And, if they were, they would be managing this very differently.”