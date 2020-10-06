How to watch the vice presidential debate of Mike Pence vs. Kamala Harris

Fox News Channel will present special live programming surrounding the 2020 vice presidential debate this week in Salt Lake City between incumbent Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

What to know

The debate is set to take place Wednesday at the University of Utah and will be the first and only meeting between the two candidates. Susan Page, Washington bureau chief for USA Today, will moderate.

How to watch?

Coverage of the debate will be available across all Fox News Media platforms, including Fox News International.

When to watch?

From 9-11 p.m. ET, chief political anchor Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will co-anchor coverage live from the event. They will be joined by a team of commentators for analysis throughout the special.

In addition, both Baier and MacCallum will anchor their respective shows live from Salt Lake City on Tuesday and Wednesday, along with “The Daily Briefing,” “Bill Hemmer Reports” and “The Five.”

Fox News Radio will be providing live coverage of the VP debate, with an hour-long pre-show beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Radio coverage will be led by FNR’s national correspondent Jared Halpern and FNR political analyst Josh Kraushaar. It will be made available on the FNC app and heard on FNR affiliates nationwide.

The Fox News website will also feature live blog updates along with the latest articles on all the developments ahead of, during and after the debate.