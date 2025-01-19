How to watch, stream Trump’s 2025 inauguration on January 20th

On Jan. 20 2025, the nation and the world will be watching as President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance will officially begin their four-year tenure in the White House.

Thousands will flock to the U.S. Capitol to see the historic moment in-person. For those watching from home, Fox News Media has a lineup of live broadcasts straight from Washington, D.C., as well as around-the-clock commentary for viewers.

On Jan. 20, Fox News Channel and FoxNews.com will broadcast a live stream of the inauguration ceremony, where Trump and Vance will each officially be sworn into office.

The swearing-in ceremony is slated to begin at noon.

Additionally, throughout the ceremony, and at other events occurring on the day, there will be several live performances by A-list stars, including Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Kid Rock, Lee Greenwood, Village People, Rascal Flatts, Parker McCollum and others.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Trump will make his second inaugural address following his first presidency, with an inaugural parade following soon after along Pennsylvania Avenue.

Later in the day, there will be three different official inaugural balls where Trump is expected to give remarks; the Commander in Chief Ball, Liberty Inaugural Ball and Starlight Ball.

Surrounding live broadcasts of the events unfolding throughout the day on FOX News Channel and FoxNews.com will be Washington-based programming with commentary from Fox hosts.

Fox News Channel’s Jan. 20 Inauguration Day coverage begins at 4 a.m., with “Fox & Friends First” with Carley Shimkus and Todd Piro and “Fox & Friends” with Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Lawrence Jones airing after.

At 9 a.m., Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer will take over coverage on “America’s Newsroom,” followed by “The Faulkner Focus” with Harris Faulkner.

At 11 a.m., just shortly before the swearing-in ceremony is set to begin, Fox News Channel will air special coverage, “Inauguration of Donald Trump” until 5 p.m,, with Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum at the helm. Perino, Brit Hume, Harold Ford Jr., Faulkner and many others will contribute to this coverage throughout the afternoon into the evening.

Fox coverage goes late into the night, with “The Five,” “Special Report with Bret Baier,” “The Ingraham Angle,” “Jesse Watters Primetime,” “Hannity,” “Gutfeld!” and “Fox News @ Night” with Trace Gallagher.

FOX Business Network will also be providing live coverage on Inauguration Day, with Larry Kudlow live from Washington, D.C., beginning at 4 p.m.

For those who wish to stream Inauguration Day events from their phone, tablet or computer, FoxNews.com will have a live broadcast available.